Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannus Dunki will be the first Bollywood film to be shot in Saudi Arabia





Bombay Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who celebrates his birthday today, is set to be seen in not one but three films. While his fans miss him a lot for 4 years on the big screens, the actor is busy finishing his film and is super busy doing this to please his fans. Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! I admire Shah Rukh Khan and he inspires me with his journey! The career he has made is so inspiring and a dream for every actor – Paras Kalnawat While the Raees actor has already wrapped filming Pathaan, which is due out in January 2023, the actor is now working on Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki and Atlees Jawan. Speaking of Dunki, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and incidentally will be the first Bollywood movie to be shot in the scenic locations of Saudi Arabia. According to a source who spoke to a news portal, Dunki will be the first Bollywood film to be shot in Saudi Arabia. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and other members of the unit are scheduled to fly to the Middle Eastern country around November 15. Filming will begin 2-3 days later and is expected to wrap by the end of November. It should take place in and around the city of Jeddah. ALSO READ – SRK’s photo of ‘Dunki’ in Budapest goes viral The sources further added that Saudi Arabia in the coming days will become one of the main filming destinations. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced that it was providing cash rebate of up to 40% on production expenses in the country and also provided full support to obtain licenses and approval as soon as possible for filmmakers. Moreover, the country has beautiful unexplored places that are sure to look great on the big screen. All of these factors have prompted the film industry to shoot in Saudi Arabia. While Bollywood hasn’t explored Saudi Arabia for filming so far, Hollywood has already. Meanwhile, according to some reports, Akshay Kumars Selfiee and Salman Khan No Entry Mein Entry also want to try the Middle Eastern country for filming their movies. In the next 6 months or so we will have a clearer picture of the films that will be shot there. For more news and updates from the world of TV, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. Credit – bollywoodhangama

