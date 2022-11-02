Director of Double XL on Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s spectacular weight gain | Bollywood

Double XL, featuring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, is about to be released. The film is a comedy that deals with issues such as body image and body shaming of women. As their name suggests, Huma and Sonakshi Sinha play the role of two tall women fighting against stereotypes. Director Satramm Ramani spoke to Hindustan Times about the idea behind the film, balancing humor and sensitivity, and how he had to ensure his tracks didn’t take on too much weight. (Also read: Double XL director Satram Ramani reveals how he brought Shikhar Dhawan on board)

Excerpts from the conversation:

What was the genesis of the film and how did Huma and Sonakshi come on board?

This movie has a different story because we got the cast first. So the inspiration was the cast – Huma and Sonakshi. Then came the story that they were both quite excited about. And after that, I got on board.

This is a comedy about body-shaming and body image, a sensitive subject. It has to be handled with finesse. How did you maintain that balance between not offending anyone while still infusing humor?

From the writing stage itself, we’ve been pretty clear that we don’t want to be preachy and we don’t want to poke fun at the problem we’re presenting. If it’s a movie based on a problem, I don’t want to make fun of that problem. Also, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Everyone was clear about this. There’s fun and humor, but keep in mind we’re not offending anyone. So, the world has humor, but we don’t necessarily make fun of anyone’s shape, size or weight.

Satramm Ramani directed Double XL.

You said the actors were the inspiration and they came first. Now, because of the script, they had to gain weight and look a certain way. Were there apprehensions on their part about the weight gain, given the scrutiny actresses in the industry faced with their looks?

No way. These two girls were so cooperative that I had to tell them to control themselves. I didn’t want them to overdo it. They were dedicated to it and honest about it. They always maintained that they were there for what I wanted on screen. In fact, they said we would bless you because for the first time we have a manager who allows us to eat anything.

So no question of fatsuit or prostheses?

No never! We saved money there (laughs).

There is a perception that only larger than life or big budget Hindi films have a chance of working at the box office this year. Given that climate, were there any scares for you with this slice-of-life movie?

When a film works, we have ten reasons, but when a film doesn’t work, we give a hundred reasons. I think there are different reasons and views on what works and why it works. This discussion can take a long time. My only opinion is that an interesting film with a good story will definitely work. People will give love to this.

Double XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, and has a guest appearance from cricketer Shikhar Dhwan in its film debut. It will be released in theaters on November 4.