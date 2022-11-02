Entertainment
Director of Double XL on Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s spectacular weight gain | Bollywood
Double XL, featuring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, is about to be released. The film is a comedy that deals with issues such as body image and body shaming of women. As their name suggests, Huma and Sonakshi Sinha play the role of two tall women fighting against stereotypes. Director Satramm Ramani spoke to Hindustan Times about the idea behind the film, balancing humor and sensitivity, and how he had to ensure his tracks didn’t take on too much weight. (Also read: Double XL director Satram Ramani reveals how he brought Shikhar Dhawan on board)
Excerpts from the conversation:
What was the genesis of the film and how did Huma and Sonakshi come on board?
This movie has a different story because we got the cast first. So the inspiration was the cast – Huma and Sonakshi. Then came the story that they were both quite excited about. And after that, I got on board.
This is a comedy about body-shaming and body image, a sensitive subject. It has to be handled with finesse. How did you maintain that balance between not offending anyone while still infusing humor?
From the writing stage itself, we’ve been pretty clear that we don’t want to be preachy and we don’t want to poke fun at the problem we’re presenting. If it’s a movie based on a problem, I don’t want to make fun of that problem. Also, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Everyone was clear about this. There’s fun and humor, but keep in mind we’re not offending anyone. So, the world has humor, but we don’t necessarily make fun of anyone’s shape, size or weight.
You said the actors were the inspiration and they came first. Now, because of the script, they had to gain weight and look a certain way. Were there apprehensions on their part about the weight gain, given the scrutiny actresses in the industry faced with their looks?
No way. These two girls were so cooperative that I had to tell them to control themselves. I didn’t want them to overdo it. They were dedicated to it and honest about it. They always maintained that they were there for what I wanted on screen. In fact, they said we would bless you because for the first time we have a manager who allows us to eat anything.
So no question of fatsuit or prostheses?
No never! We saved money there (laughs).
There is a perception that only larger than life or big budget Hindi films have a chance of working at the box office this year. Given that climate, were there any scares for you with this slice-of-life movie?
When a film works, we have ten reasons, but when a film doesn’t work, we give a hundred reasons. I think there are different reasons and views on what works and why it works. This discussion can take a long time. My only opinion is that an interesting film with a good story will definitely work. People will give love to this.
Double XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, and has a guest appearance from cricketer Shikhar Dhwan in its film debut. It will be released in theaters on November 4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/double-xl-director-satramm-ramani-says-he-had-to-stop-huma-qureshi-sonakshi-sinha-from-going-overboard-with-weight-gain-101667351027063.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Large European study finds very high rates of long-term COVID
- Director of Double XL on Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s spectacular weight gain | Bollywood
- Study identifies link between COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease
- Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannus Dunki will be the first Bollywood film to be shot in Saudi Arabia
- Fantasy Football Week 9: Best Defense Rankings
- It’s time to rethink our approach to luxury fashion
- RSV is booming. Here are some notes and answers regarding treatment options: NPR
- Putin demands ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv before restoring grain deal
- Jokowi to call 3 heads of state who have not confirmed their participation in the G20 summit
- happy birthday bollywood king
- Chinese Xi Jinping Shocked by Gujarat Bridge Collapse, Expresses Sorrow | world news
- 🌱 Reno earthquake rattles + 2 fires + Eddy House Fundraiser