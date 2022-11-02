Filipino actor apologizes for dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween





No one in their right mind would show up to a Halloween party dressed as Hitler so why would anyone choose a real life convicted serial killer because his costume is guessed by everyone but that’s exactly what which a Filipino actor did, earning justifiable internet ire. Martin del Rosario, who has starred in several popular local TV series, recently shared photos of himself attending a Halloween party dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer, the subject of the Netflix true-crime hit Dahmerwhich, as everyone knows, is based on the true story of the American serial killer and cannibal who killed at least 17 people. The controversial television series, created by Ryan Murphy, has sparked great interest among those fascinated by the macabre to the point that eBay had to ban costumes inspired by the real life serial killer (indicating that many people had the same terrible idea as del Rosario). And while people have long dressed up as killers like Freddy Kreuger and even Chucky, the main difference is that these characters are fictional whereas Dahmer was a real person, just like his victims. In the now-deleted Instagram post, the actor posted photos of himself channeling Evan Peters’ portrayal of Dahmer, which didn’t sit well with many. Dear Martin del Rosario, Jeffrey Dahmer is NOT a suit. It’s not Michael Myers, it’s not Freddy Kreuger or Jason. They are made up characters, he was a real freak, wrote the Main Pop Girls Stanposting Facebook page. Why don’t you know your costume is that of a real killer who killed real people? It’s like wearing a costume of someone who killed people in the Philippines, wrote another. The actor took down the photos shortly after and released a statement on his Instagram Stories. He read, I sincerely apologize if I offended some of you with my Halloween costume. I did not intend to create the buzz for my personal gain nor to exude this attitude of indifference towards the victims of the character that I carried. My intention was to celebrate Halloween in a simple costume at an intimate family dinner. If I have hurt anyone or become insensitive, I sincerely apologize. Please believe that it was nothing intentional. It was just for the Halloween spirit.

