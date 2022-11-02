Boycott Bollywood Trends Minutes After Shah Rukh Khan Dropped Pathaan Teaser, Netizens Say “Jo Desh Ka Nahi Wo Kisika Nahi”





The Pathaan teaser is finally here and it must be said that ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan is back in force! As expected, YouTube views are spinning like crazy and reactions from all over are pouring in on social media. Amid so much positivity, Boycott Bollywood has once again started trending on Twitter and you’ll find everything you need to know below. The year 2022 has seen several Bollywood biggies facing social media ire due to the Boycott Bollywood trend. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and many other films have faced some kind of negativity on Twitter. It was no secret that whenever an update on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie comes, the boycott camp tries to bring it down. As soon as the Pathaan teaser hit the internet, some netizens started following the Boycott Bollywood trend on Twitter. They are trying to bring Shah Rukh Khan and his film down by flooding the platform with negativity. One user wrote, “#BoycottBollywood forever After 3 flops @yrf comes another…keep trying…” Another wrote, “We celebrate festivals, we celebrate our own culture, we celebrate our lives traditionally now… No space to celebrate #Pathaan. #Boycott Bollywood. Check out some more reactions to Pathaan below: Typical bollywood yash raj movie. Looks no different from the Tiger series. #boycottPathaan — CA Mitul Doshi (@mituldoshi3) November 2, 2022 Marvels ka movies cut and paste hai bass work.#boycottPathaan https://t.co/xTKvz9YezI — Kkkumar (@KkkumarV) November 2, 2022 The Pathaan teaser was just the extended version of Hrithiks War.

Stop over-typing a cringe teaser just because it has Srk on it.#pathaan #boycottPathaan — VAH (@vanshkukreja138) November 2, 2022 And I want #boycottPathaan because I don’t want to see #Bollywood movies.. so i ask everyone to boycott this movie. — Pradipta Ranjan Pani #SaveJagannathTempl (@prpani90) November 2, 2022 #BoycottBollywoodForever#BoycottBollywood#boycottPathaan#boycottdruggies pic.twitter.com/Eqea37Kr89 —Shilpa P (@ShilpaP51944666) November 2, 2022 What do you think of this trend? Share with us through the comments. Meanwhile, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to be released on January 25, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news! Must read: Pathaan director Siddharth Anand talks huge responsibility with Shah Rukh Khan in film: ‘The pressure to deliver was immense’ Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

