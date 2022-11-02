‘You can only imagine my surprise’: How the original voice actor for Resident Evil’s most iconic villain found out he was in the game 25 years later

Imagine voicing one of the most iconic villains in all of gaming.

Imagine laying the groundwork on which all the other actors who took on the high-profile role would base their own performances – the deep laugh, the poised attitude, the pleasantly over-the-top acting.

We weren’t coached when we were doing the lines… I barely remember understanding that it had to be a game Pablo Kuntz

Now imagine that you realize none of this.

A man on earth doesn’t have to imagine what that sounds like: Pablo Kuntz, the original voice of favorite sunglasses-wearing, virtually unkillable Resident Evil antagonist Albert Wesker. He just forgot about work. The job, which he describes as “a wonderful experience”, was just one of a series of freelance gigs he took on while living in Japan in the late 90s, in addition to various modeling and acting jobs.

One of the many dubbing gigs completed well over two decades ago seems unlikely to rank as a living memory. I like to imagine key personnel at Capcom agonizing over every minor detail of the game that would coin the term “survival horror”, but the reality seems to be that there was simply a job to be done, and Pablo was the person who got it Finished.

“We weren’t trained when we made the lines and, to be honest, I barely remember realizing it had to be a game. It was all so new,” he said. “I was a 24-year-old adventurer at the time and tried my best.”

Resident Evil’s campy acting and dialogue makes sense in this context. But even without much direction and even less awareness of what he was doing inKuntz still gave it his all and delivered a memorable performance.

“I remember getting a little sneer on my face saying a lot of lines, it’s natural for me. I wasn’t trying to ‘put’ a voice in myself. In truth, I was pretty much me. I think people can hear/feel true authenticity with RE1 Wesker.”

That authenticity helped keep his lines fresh in fans’ minds this whole time, even though he wasn’t personally aware of it. Kuntz only discovered how and where his work was used a few years ago.

“You can only imagine my surprise when I reconnected with it all,” he says.

As surprises abound, finding out you were the original villain of a show that sold some 115 million copies is a pretty big one. The character he voiced is so popular that even his in-game death wasn’t enough to stop Wesker from appearing in everything from Marvel vs. Capcom 3 to Teppen. It seems inevitable that he will somehow return to Resident Evil at some point.

Fans can’t wait to share this success with all of the original voice cast members, largely unknown for a long time, but they’ve been notoriously hard to track down. Capcom only credited Resident Evil’s English voice actors with first names if they were credited at all – Pablo was not. At least the effort to reach out has been worth it for everyone on both sides of the fan/actor divide, and Pablo clearly had fun discovering how fondly his work is viewed in circles. from Resident Evil. The catalyst was a simple comment on unrelated video on Japanese swords, which has since blossomed into a wave of love for his most famous work.

“Reconnecting with the fans has been quite honestly life changing,” he says. “It’s been a huge blessing to meet so many great people who are supportive, kind and spirited. … It may have been a little surprising at first, the incredible affection people have for the game. , but I don’t feel like that now. I (we) get it!”

The ‘we’ he’s referring to is his son Lexonal: The couple formed a rather sweet father-son survival horror double act on Youtube Last year. The first game they tackled was of course the original Resident Evil, with Lexonal playing, Pablo sprinkling the action with a mix of general commentary and personal anecdotes, and fans offering a steady stream of positive encouragement and practical assistance in the comments under each video. These sessions were also the first time Pablo saw his voice acting in its original context, and it turned out to be an unexpected emotional experience.

“It was very trippy watching your own son play the game and hearing his voice from the game. That opening scene of the mansion was unforgettable. Even though I had seen the clip on YouTube, when we actually played the game, everything hit me like a freight train. Recording voice, my time in Japan (I lived there for about 18 years), all those memories came flooding back.

These enjoyable reads have even led to a growing personal appreciation of the series – and perhaps even better, a personal appreciation of Pablo’s highly memorable work.

“The dialogue, the puzzles, the laughs, the frustrations, the overall challenge of it all… I know the game was slightly over the top, but you know, the more we played RE1, the more the voices seemed to mesh with everything that gameplay offered,” he says

Since all children are interested in the achievements of their parents, Lexonal was initially not so outwardly impressed with his father’s former work. “I think I had a ‘that’s cool’ in his unique kind of tongue-in-cheek way once when he discovered Wesker,” Kuntz said. But despite that, Lexonal agreed to play the show, and their shared parts became something special for both of them.

“As a father, I know this is a brilliant chapter in time that I will never forget. Honestly, I cherish every episode we do together and try to cheer him on along the way as we meet what is hidden behind these doors!”

When Pablo does not help (or “helps”, as he does during this memorable scene from Resident Evil 2) his son survived the games, fans encouraged him to work on new redubs of classic Wesker scenes he couldn’t voice the first time around. It is a challenge that he was happy to take up, on the one hand to satisfy his own curiosity and on the other hand to bring “a certain constancy [read: Canadianness!] to the voice” which obviously became more British as the series went on. His work on these videos is impressive even without taking into account the fact that he was absent from the role for 25 years, and his take on Wesker speaks with Jill in the remake of the first game showing that he cares about nailing his evil alter ego’s characterization and isn’t just making cheese for an easy laugh.

“I guess there’s evil lurking inside all of us, and expressing Wesker has to be therapeutic on a pretty dark level,” he says. Even mean laughs come naturally. “My personality tends to laugh a lot in general and so when I saw laughter being called in Code Veronica, I was really excited to get into it – pretty much like I would in real life.“

Kuntz says he’s enjoyed redubbing Code Veronica the most so far, but he has no plans to stop there (can’t wait for him to finally reach the deliberately overcooked speech “COMPLETE. GLOBAL .SATURATION.” from Resident Evil 5).

These voluntary dubbing sessions must all fit into his day job, which may not deal with bioweapons, but involves – as Kuntz’s own father fondly refers to his chosen profession – being another type of “arms dealer”, sale of beautiful antique samurai swords on line. “It’s a big passion for me and I’m lucky to have clients from all over the world who share the same enthusiasm for collecting these rare and meaningful art objects,” he says.

But how do you go from dubbing horror games to selling high-end examples of traditional Japanese craftsmanship?

“All I can say to those who read like near-life advice is to listen to what feels good in your bones, to trust that feeling because it is remarkably powerful. while keeping your eyes and ears open to adjustments along the way because you’ll need them. It all starts with commitment, truth, and taking responsibility. Then enjoy the resulting ride! And don’t gamble! never in the blame game.

Not the kind of positive encouragement you’d expect to hear from Wesker, but again, Pablo is no ordinary Wesker – he’s the original.

It just turned out that he had forgotten about it for a few decades.

You can see Pablo and Lexonal on YouTube, where they are now fight your way through Resident Evil 3.