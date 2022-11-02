Review: PTCs Shucked is a fresh and fun Broadway-quality musical without the need for a plane ticket





SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — If you’ve ever spent a rapturous few hours, in your theater seat — struggling to catch your breath between raucous laughter, trying to mentally navigate a fast-paced mix of games of corny words and fancy puns – well, you’ve probably been “Shucked”. “Shucked” is the Broadway musical currently premiering at the Pioneer Theater Company. It was written by Tony winner Robert Horn, with music and lyrics by the Grammy-winning team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony winner Jack O’Brien. And even on opening night, the entire cast of professional actors, all Actor’s Equity members, seemed ready for Broadway. The story follows the members of a self-sufficient and isolated farming community. When faced with a new problem that neither of them knows how to solve, they disagree on whether to seek their own solution and hope for a miracle or turn to the outside world looking for someone who might have answers. This question is big enough to make friends, neighbors and lovers turn against each other. And that’s all I can tell you without spoiling the pleasure of those who are lucky enough to go there. It takes all my discipline not to share a few of my favorite jokes, they are so good. Ashley D. Kelley and Taylor Trencsch shine as sassy, ​​quick-witted storytellers 1 and 2, telling the story and switching between minor but necessary characters at rapid speed, except in one memorable scene, during which they pass at lightning speed. Both are gifted singers and Kelley has one of the biggest and loudest voices on the show, which is really saying something about this band. Caroline Innerbichler and Andrew Durand are sweet and natural as Maizy and Beau, the young couple and longtime lovers who find themselves divided by their opinions of the best course of action and their unspoken expectations for each other. . Kevin Cahoon is a hoot as Beau’s deadpan brother, tasked with many of the show’s best one-liners. And Alex Newell is one of the most engaging and loudest-voiced characters as Lulu, Maizy’s best friend and cousin, a sassy and sexy single whiskey distiller with limited options for a date.” bad boy” in the small community, at least until the arrival of Gordy (actor John Behlmann), a man with suspicious motives but who appreciates a woman who challenges him to be better. Choreographer Sarah OGleby creates truly memorable dance moves using nothing but planks, barrels and a talented cast. Scenic designer Scott Pask provides plenty of these versatile moving parts, along with a quirky barn that hints at the quirky fun to come. Tilly Grimes’ costumes reveal the characters who wear them, whether it’s simple overalls or a painfully flashy patterned shirt. “Shucked” is a quality Broadway show for Utah audiences to see before New York audiences get their first taste. The laughter from the audience on opening night was almost constant. It was almost a relief when a ballad came along, not just for the beautiful music and lyrics, but for us to catch our breath together. “Shucked” runs Monday through Saturday and continues through October 12. For more information or tickets, click here.

