ZOO NEWS: Animal feed not immune to rising costs | News, Sports, Jobs





The zoo profession has changed over the years, but what hasn’t changed is the desire to provide the best possible nutrition for the animals in our care. Most diets have evolved as we continue to learn more about individual species. The diets are formulated to meet their nutritional needs based on what has been learned by studying their wild counterparts. Like the pet food industry, diets for exotic animals have become so specialized that there are now individualized diets for many species. While this is great for animals, from a business perspective it means ordering and keeping a wider variety of individual products. In addition to inventory issues, the costs associated with these specialized diets are generally higher than they would be for a more generalized diet. But it’s the price paid to ensure animals get the best possible nutrition to keep them healthy; because healthy animals are better able to reproduce and have fewer medical problems. Everyone can see that everything costs more, especially groceries. Ask any restaurateur what their costs are to provide meals, or just go to the grocery store to feed your family, and you’ll quickly see how much the price of food has gone up. Animal feed has been hit by the same increases affecting everything we feed. Products purchased for animal collection come from the same companies that supply local restaurants. Although grain-based diets are purchased locally, they are national brands formulated to meet the unique needs of different species. Meat-based diets given to carnivores, such as fish for penguins, are also a national brand and are purchased from the vendor and trucked to Minot. Fortunately, bamboo for red pandas can be shipped via Fed-Ex. Along with rising feed prices, the cost of transportation is reflected in rising fuel costs. Anyone who uses diesel can tell you that the price keeps going up and is about $2 higher than it was just a year ago. This rising cost faced by truckers and farmers must all be passed on to their costs from field to store. Due to the current lack of space, our frozen meats and fish are limited to what we can store. When we receive the products, the shipping cost is almost 25% of the invoice. To reduce this percentage in the coming year, we are adding an additional freezer to allow us to receive larger shipments, thus reducing the number of orders each year. We can’t do much to control feed costs, but we can look for ways to reduce them by being more efficient and creative. Like households across the country, the zoo continues to look for ways to save money to ensure that the animals continue to receive the best nutrition possible, despite the ever-increasing food costs they face. be it meat, grain or even hay. The goal now is to address these challenges and turn them into opportunities to become better stewards of our funds while meeting the needs of all animals and our guests. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

