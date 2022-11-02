James Corden Credits Ricky Gervais After Almost Identical Twitter Joke





Comment this story Comment For years, social media sites have been decried as cesspools where trolls abound and users get angry about everything. That’s the point CBS late-night host James Corden was trying to make Monday night when he took on Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his penchant for describing the platform. shape like a town square. But that’s not the case, because if someone puts up a sign in a town square saying that guitar lessons are available, you won’t have people in town. [who] Come on, I don’t want to play guitar! I want to play the piano! Corden said, his arms flailing. Well, then this sign wasn’t for you. It was for someone else! You don’t have to get upset about any of this. Laughter broke out in the audience of The Late Late Show. But Twitter users realized the same joke had been made almost verbatim before, by another well-known comedian. Enter: Ricky Gervais during his 2018 Netflix special, Humanity. They choose to read my tweet and then take it personally, Gervais said of angry Twitter users that year. It’s like going to a town square, seeing a big billboard and there’s a notice of guitar lessons and you go there, but I don’t want guitar lessons. Good! It’s not for you, then, he added. Walk away, don’t worry. The nearly identical punchline and wording prompted Gervais on Tuesday to post and then delete a Tweeter reading, The classified ad in the town square for guitar lessons shines alongside Corden’s music video. When asked why he cut the post, the five-time Golden Globes host said he started feeling sorry for Corden, with a crying and laughing emoji included. Another user asked if Corden asked to use the joke. No, answered Gervais. I think one of the writers made it up for him. I doubt he would knowingly copy such a famous routine verbatim like that. That just might be the case, according to a post Corden wrote on the same platform the two comedians launched on. He inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it was coming from him, Corden tweeted Tuesday afternoon. It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of the great Rickys specials on Netflix. Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of the great Rickys specials on Netflix. D x — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 1, 2022 Repetition of material is nothing new in the world of comedy. According to research by organizational theorist and economic sociologist Patrick Reilly, comedians in the early 20th century performed jokes that had been told for some time, often ripping them off their colleagues. But that all changed, and joke theft became a big problem in the 1960s and 1970s, when TV shows and comedy clubs made it easy to catch comedians red-handed. Joke theft is nothing new. Joke stolen via Twitter? It’s just the last wrinkle. Representatives from television and film attended comedy clubs to discover new talent, Reilly wrote in a 2018 a newspaper article on the subject. Making jokes to others would signal a lack of ability or, more tellingly, could deprive the original author of deserved opportunities. But while the use of other humorous jokes is generally frowned upon and could constitute copyright infringement in some cases, there is no shortage of stars who have been accused of a lack of originality. James Corden admits rude and disgraceful remarks to Balthazar Former Comedy Centrals Mind of Mencia star Carlos Mencia has been accused of stealing jokes by George Lopez and Joe Rogan, who dubbed him Men-Steal-ia in 2007. Mencia has denied the allegations about LATV Network in 2019. That same year, Conan OBrien settled a lawsuit alleging he stole material from comic writer Robert Alexander Kaseberg. OBrien maintains that he had never heard of Kaseberg attributing the similarities in their jokes to topical comedy and the pattern it follows. And, more recently, people have been pointing the finger at Amy Schumers 2022 Oscars monologue, alleging she stole a punch from Leonardo DiCaprio over a viral tweet. (Schumer denied doing so.) Cordens’ joke sampling follows another social media-focused drama for the late-night host. Last month, the Carpool Karaoke comedian was accused of being rude to a waiter at Balthazar, a New York restaurant owned by Keith McNally. The comedian was later banned from the restaurant following an argument over an all-yellow omelette. James Corden reminds us how not to complain when dining out Corden finally apologized for making a sarcastic and rude comment about cooking [the omelet] myself, and the feud ended, with McNally lifting Cordens Balthazar’s ban.

