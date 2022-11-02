Gael Greene, New York critic who made food ‘seductive’, dies at 88

Gael Greene, an influential New York magazine writer who rocked restaurant reviews with a sharp wit, vibrant passions and descriptions of meals as a feast for the senses, died Nov. 1 in an assisted living facility in Manhattan. She was 88 years old. Ms Greene was receiving treatment for cancer, said Mariah Hurst, spokesperson for Citymeals on Wheels, a New York group Ms Greene helped found in 1981 to provide food for the elderly and homebound.

Ms Greene was among a group of writers in the 1960s exploring New York’s culinary scene, raising the profile of the city’s growing culinary reach beyond old habits and turning some of the critics into celebrities in their own right .

Ms Greene quickly found a place in the spotlight. She brought an impactful style that treated restaurants as a full sensory experience beyond what’s on the plate: from the decor, to the people watching, to the chefs’ stories and her own whimsical visions. of the evening or of life in general. His 1968 New York magazine slogan at 2008 played the image: Insatiable critic.

She once described giving a talk about tasting a fig that turned into a lesson in sensuality. Look at it, smell it, smell its textures, taste it, rub it all over your mouth. The public went crazy, she said in 2009. A simple little tasting exercise.

A 1969 review of La Caravelle opened with a four-paragraph meditation on the psyche of New Yorkers and the irresistible pull of the city. New York is a mecca for masochists, she writes. It is the Atlantis of our masochistic fantasies. How could we live anywhere else? We thrive on discomfort, frustration and contempt.

A 1977 review, I love Le Cirque, but can I trust it? begins with Mrs. Greene working in a quote from playwright George Bernard Shaw before finding her way with various humorous asides and insightful digressions to leader Jean Louis Todeschini and his inconsistencies. The title referred to the awkward fact that she was too close to claim objectivity: she was romantically involved with Todeschini.

Here, when the food is good, it is very very good, but when it is mediocre, we are not entirely surprised, she writes. However, when it is brilliant, one is dazzled. Todeschini spaghetti primavera is as crisp and beautiful as a Matisse.

Village Voice restaurant critic Robert Sietsema, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review in 2010, described Ms. Greenes’ stamp on food writing as an inflection point in the genre. After Gael Greene, he wrote, restaurant reviews would never be the same.

His 2006 memoir, Insatiable: Tales of a Life of Delicious Excess, was a dish in itself. She detailed dates with Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, a porn actor and several chefs, some of whom she reviewed the restaurants of. And then there was this time with Elvis.

She was working for United Press out of college, assigned to cover an Elvis Presley show in her native Detroit, she wrote. She managed an invite to her hotel room, where they found themselves in a steamy embrace, she said. Then he stretched a shoulder for the phone. Would you mind calling me and ordering me a fried egg sandwich? she wrote.

Yes, the totemic fried egg sandwich, she wrote, saying she remembered the room service order more than the sex. At that point, it might have been clear that I was born to be a restaurant critic. I didn’t know that yet.

As Ms. Greenes’ fame grew in New York in the 1970s, she began wearing floppy hats to prevent restaurants from spotting her when she goes out for reviews. (At the same time, Mimi Sheraton, a longtime New York Times critic, opted for wigs.) Ironically, the appearance concealing Ms. Greene’s identity became a personal brand that had restaurateurs looking big hats.

Once in a while I saw a woman in a restaurant wearing a hat like that, and she always had the best table, she told the Boston Globe in 2006.

After Ms Greene was fired from New York magazine in 2008, she wrote restaurant reviews for Crains New York Business until 2012.

I give Crains hats, not stars, she wrote. Three hats: I can’t wait to go back. Two hats: I will return. A hat: let them simmer. No hats: Never again.

Ruth Reichl, a food writer and memoirist who was long-time editor of Gourmet magazine, said Ms Greene was an innovator, not only in sexing her restaurant reviews, but in humanizing the genre.

She appropriated the medium in a way that I don’t think anyone else has. She feminized it and made it alluring, restaurant reviews had been so dry, Reichl said. When you think who was a restaurant reviewer back then, was it a fat white guy, was it James Beard or Craig Claiborne who more or less invented the form. They tried to make it impersonal, like the voice of God telling you if something was good or not. Gael kept reminding you that she was a person.

Ms. Greene eventually became a powerful critic. You always read it with great anticipation and chills, said Daniel Boulud, the chef and restaurateur whose empire includes restaurants from Dubai to Toronto. It was always sweet and spicy with Gael, his criticisms were never bland.

Boulud recalled that it was Mrs. Greene who gave him his first review and ding at Le Regence since closed at the Plaza Athenee Hotel in the early 1980s. It was well known to New York chefs that Mrs. Greene preferred her fish quite rare, he said, but one afternoon she arrived late and was served from the restaurant’s fish cart what he thought was a piece of the tail which was nicer. -Finished. She really spiced me up with that review, said Boulud, who said that as a reviewer Ms Greene was feared but fair. But she had the right argument to complain.

Later, Boulud would become involved with Citymeals, eventually serving as co-chairman of the board, where he admired Ms Greene’s ability to get donors to write big checks and entice chefs to sign up to help. She was the link between the restaurants and the community, he says.

Gael Greene was born on December 22, 1933 in Detroit, where her father owned Nate Greenes, a clothing store. At the University of Michigan, she took her first steps in journalism with the school newspaper before graduating in 1955. She then said that a semester abroad in Paris at the Sorbonne in as an undergraduate had helped pique her interest in food.

She landed a job as a reporter with the New York Post in 1957, making her mark with investigative projects such as posing as pregnant for an article on a baby-trafficking ring and writing fortune-telling exposes. and the spiritual healers of New York. His first book, Don’t come back without it (1960), recounts his three-year stint at the newspaper as a guinea pig in a series of first-person exhibits.

Mrs. Greene went on a freelance job and in 1968 received a call from clay felker, editor of the New York Independent Magazine, which had been a supplement to the New York Herald Tribune. Felker recalled a piece Ms. Greene had done about the restaurant La Côte Basque. He offered her the position of restaurant critic.

I felt like an impostor, and how could I have done that? she said Restoration Insider in 2008. I really thought they were all going to figure me out very quickly. That’s why I said to myself: Well, I’m going to go there like a journalist: who, what, why, where, when.

It became his home for four decades. She walked away from her full-time critic gig in 2000 and continued as a columnist until 2008. Then the magazine let her go, saying it had three food writers and couldn’t stand up. allow you to do another one.

I just got cut down, Mrs. Green announced to a crowd in Manhattan’s Rainbow Room which included Martha Stewart and Nora Ephron, reunited to raise money for Ms. Greenes Citymeals.

Mrs. Greene wrote in an autobiographical note for the reference work Contemporary Authors that she devoted herself to the gratuitous indulgence of my senses. His literary efforts followed the same path: the hedonistic guides Sex and the college girl (1964) and delicious sex (1986); and two very sexual novels, Blue skies, no candy (1976), on the affairs and fantasies of women, and Doctor Love (1982), a plot built around the fictional lover Don Juan.

The books, particularly Blue Skies, sold well but were at times trashed by critics. What is reprehensible about her work is not that she writes so obsessively about sex, but that she does it so badly, wrote Jonathan Yardley in the Washington Post in 1982.

In 1961, Mrs. Greene married New York Post editor Donald Forst, who would later edit the Boston Herald, New York Newsday and Village Voice. They divorced 13 years later. Mr. Forst died in 2014. Ms. Greene is survived by one brother, James.

Among his accolades was recognition in 1992 of Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation for his work with Citymeals on Wheels, which provides more than 2 million meals a year. She appeared as a judge on the Bravo series Top Chef Masters from 2009 to 2011.

Ms. Greene is also sometimes credited with a linguistic feat: perhaps the first to use the foodie in an article published in a 1980 column in New York magazine.

In 2012, she noted on the culinary website Eater that the word was on the list of all poisonous words in food writing.

When I said it, she added, it was a wonderful thing to be.