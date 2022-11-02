NEW YORK There’s so much not to like about Robert Moses, the determined urban planner who bulldozed 20th-century New York. And Ralph Fiennes does them all justice.
Ralph Fiennes and Samuel L. Jackson Electrify Drama on New York Stages
For an actor who wrapped himself around Coriolanus, Voldemort and a Nazi commander in Schindler’s List, this play is another opportunity to excite an audience by putting them off. Fiennes has never been put off, professionally speaking, by toxicity. Picking up Hares’ cause here, he challenges us to invest in a figure determined to dominate everything in his path, not just the landscape, but also the people who inhabit it. In the process, Fiennes and directors Nicholas Hytner and Jamie Armitage bring to life what might otherwise seem like a dry irony of historians: that a man devoted to the common good could be so unusually cold.
In the flurry of fall play openings in New York, the stars are spinning as Fienness can be as vibrant as the spinning leaves. That’s certainly the case, too, in the crackling Broadway revival of August Wilsons The Piano Lesson, with a cast led by John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson. Some others in the Fall Harvest aren’t as well endowed: Gabriel Byrnes’ new autobiographical one-man Broadway show, Walking With Ghosts, extols Byrnes’ bountiful charm but traces topics that have been explored more convincingly in earlier times. many other theatrical occasions.
Reed Birney, a mild-mannered Everyman who won a Tony for The Humans, materializes off Broadway with his son Ephraim in Joseph Doughertys Chester Bailey. The Irish Repertory Theater production, directed by Ron Lagomarsino, is a strangely unconvincing tale of a young man blinded in an industrial accident and the ineffectual shrink trying to dispel his illusion that he can still see. Its main draw is Reed Birney’s gift for keeping us hooked on a character’s secrets.
Even more trying on patience is a British import that ends its run at St. Anns Warehouse in Brooklyn: director Emma Rices, a breezy rendition of the novel at the scene of Emily Bront’s Wuthering Heights, a 90-minute production of ideas dragged into three hours of scenic antics. And I mean, dragged. As this show embarks on a national tour, we wish its traveling crew included an editor.
One of the wonders of this new Piano Lesson, directed by Latanya Richardson Jackson, is how easily the cast treats the pieces with heavier vanities and finds the essence that some productions lack. This central element is the tension in the tale, set in 1936, between Brookss Berniece and Washingtons Boy Willie. They are equally stubborn siblings, but polar opposites when it comes to levelheadedness.
Richardson Jackson, the original Calpurnia of Broadway’s recent To Kill a Mockingbird (and wife of Samuel L.), applies an actor’s eye to the proceedings. It pays off, as Berniece, the picture of stability, takes on the erratic Boy Willie for the sale of the family heirloom, a piano encrusted with carved figures from agonizing black history. It’s a struggle, of course, with deep metaphorical meaning: the piano symbolizes both possibility and pain, and it literally haunts this Pittsburgh farmhouse owned by their uncle, Samuel L. Jacksons Doaker. (The piano enjoys an evocative framing at the Ethel Barrymore Theater by set designer Beowulf Boritt.)
Jackson is a generous stage presence, a true member of the ensemble who, despite his star power, gracefully shares the limelight with other indelible performers. These include Michael Potts as Doakers’ brother, Wining Boy, a musician with a thing for the bottle, and Trai Byers as Avery, the preacher who loves Berniece. Ray Fisher is an outright revelation, portraying Boy Willies’ friend Lymon, who initially seems a bit dark, but comes across as a complex and comically appealing character. And Brooks and Washington are wonderfully matched as siblings in whom the playwright saw conflict and convergence both reacting to their own restless impulses in explosively different ways.
The aspirations of a Berniece or a Boy Willie would not interest the Moses of Straight Line Crazy, whose first act takes place a decade before the events of The Piano Lesson. Among Hares’ points here is the fact that Moses for whom infrastructure week was a lifelong event was as much a social engineer as a structural engineer. He mowed down low-income Bronx neighborhoods to build the Cross Bronx Freeway and designed overpasses too low on his Long Island parkways to allow buses presumably filled with blacks and browns from the city to reach Jones Beach.
Now is the time for a dramatic examination of its extraordinary impact and hideous moral blind spots. It’s fascinating that a British rather than an American playwright thought to tackle this subject; I first saw the play earlier this year at Londons Bridge Theatre, where the names and locations didn’t seem to mean much to audiences. At the Shed, in Manhattans redeveloped Hudson Yards, even the words Nassau County coming out of Fienness’ mouth brought laughs.
I liked it more this second time, especially as certain supporting performances gained resonance: Helen Schlesinger in turn offers piercing authority as journalist Jane Jacobs, who rallied the public to defeat one of Moses’ worst plans. Judith Roddy, Alisha Bailey, and new cast member Adam Silver are excellent as confrontational, humane staff members and a counterweight to the ever-deepening misanthropy of their bosses.
Fienness’ ruthless depiction, he takes Moses to withered heights, is at the heart of the play. But the source of the characters’ opaque cruelties is underexplored. This keeps Straight Line Crazy from being the kind of experience you significantly struggle with afterwards. All that remained was the portrait of a man who could move the earth without thinking of the sky.
The piano lesson, by August Wilson. Directed by Latanya Richardson Jackson. Together, Beowulf Boritt; costumes, Toni-Leslie James; lighting, Japhy Weideman; sound, Scott Lehrer. With April Matthis, Jurnee Swan, Nadia Daniel. About 2 hours. At the Ethel Barrymore Theater, 243 W. 47th St., New York. download.com.
Crazy in a straight line, by David Hare. Directed by Nicholas Hytner and Jamie Armitage. Sets and costumes, Bob Crowley; sound, George Dennis; music, George Fenton; lighting, Jessica Hung Han Yun. With Danny Webb. About 2 hours. At the shed, 545 W. 30th St., New York. Performances are sold out, but a waiting list is available at theshed.org.
walk with ghosts, written and performed by Gabriel Byrne. Directed by Lonny Price. Decor and lighting, Sinad McKenna; costumes, Joan O Cleary; sound and music, Sinad Diskin. About 2 hours 10 minutes. Through December 30 at the Music Box Theater, 239 W. 45th St., New York. download.com.
Chester Bailey, by Joseph Dougherty. Directed by Ron Lagomarsino. Together, John Lee Beatty; costumes, Toni-Leslie James; lighting, Brian MacDevitt; sound, Brendan Aanes. About 95 minutes. Until November 20 at the Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 W. 22nd St., New York. irishrep.org.
The Wuthering Heights, adapted and directed by Emma Rice. Sets and costumes, Vicki Mortimer; sound and video, Simon Baker; lighting, Jai Morjaria; movement, Etta Murfitt; music, Ian Ross. About 3 hours. Until Sunday at St. Anns Warehouse, 45 Water St., Brooklyn. stannswarehouse.org.
