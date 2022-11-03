Oneida opens a disc golf course





ONEIDA — A new recreational activity is taking hold – and taking off – in Oneida with the opening of a brand new 9-hole disc golf course at Allen Park, 558 Broad St. The par 3 course, considered good for beginners, is suitable for both families and keen competitors. Oneida Parks and Recreation Coordinator Justin Acker shared that interest in the sport at Oneida has increased over the past year and a half. Around this time, local professional disc golfer Mike Thomas asked Acker if he could set up a temporary course in the park as part of a fundraiser for Jessica’s Heroes Foundation. The course sparked interest and awareness in the sport, and from there the search for a more permanent solution was underway, largely driven by Thomas’s efforts. The Allen Park course cost about $4,600, Acker said. The Parks and Recreation Department was able to secure funding from the city budget to fully cover the project. With the help of Thomas, the Parks and Recreation team and other locals, the course was set up within days and celebrated its smooth opening on Saturday October 15th. The course is listed on the UDisco app, with a map of the course, hole distances and score tracking. The app connects disc golfers from all walks of life, making it a great way to bring more people into town to play the sport and patronize local businesses when they do, Acker said. The course already sees around 30 to 50 players a day, Acker said. “People have traveled here from pretty good distances to check out the course. And we only have good reviews about it,” Acker explained. As visitors enter the city, “[they’re] realizing that Oneida has a lot of good things to offer the community. Locals can also enjoy the course because the course and park are family-friendly, Acker said. The Allen Park course is open year-round and free to use. Just bring your own records. A fundraising disc golf tournament for veterans to benefit the American Legion Post 169 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 at Allen Park. Admission is $25. Contact Mike Thomas at [email protected] for more information.

