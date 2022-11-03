Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic on Humor, Politics and the Future of ‘The Daily Show’





CNN

—



If Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic know who is replacing Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show, they don’t share.

Is it you, is it you? the couple jokingly wondered when the subject came up in their interview with CNN.

Although they are well aware that this is the issue of the moment, they choose to focus on the job at hand.

And there are plenty. The show recently made a stop in Atlanta, where the midterms were on many people’s minds.

For Wood, The Daily Show with its mix of comedy and current affairs is a gig that allows him to combine his passions.

You know, my dad was a civil rights reporter and tackled a lot of the same issues, but without the punch lines, he told CNN. Being able to have a job that I love because it’s my journalism degree and my love for stand-up comedy rolled into one burrito.

Wood and Lydic are both enjoying their time on the show

For Lydic, a highlight is doing his Foxsplains segment, which parodies right-wing media coverage.

We started to find out that sometimes we’d say something that nonsensical and then we’d hear the same thing reflected on a right wing media station and we’d be like Oh no, Lydic said.

Being able to find humor in tough stories ranging from politics to racing and the pandemic is part of the magic of The Daily Show, Wood said.

I think there are certain areas where people need time to heal, he said. Trevors also knew when it was time to joke and when it was time to be poignant.

Lydic agrees and says, “It’s like now more than ever, people have an insatiable need to laugh.

And I think on the show, it feels like over the last two years, we’ve given ourselves permission not to joke when it doesn’t feel right to joke about something , did she say. And Trevor is extremely thoughtful about it and ready to have a conversation about reacting to something that happened without feeling the pressure of having a huge punchline.

Noah was equally thoughtful, it seems, about his decision to leave.

What was dope was that Trevor made the announcement and there was a week of What?! and then it was back to work, Wood said. Because there is still a middle ground to be had. There is still an election coming up. So in the meantime, I’m just going to focus on trying to make a good show because if I’m not careful, you might lose sight of what you need to work on every day.

The Daily Show airs at 11 p.m. ET weeknights on Comedy Central.