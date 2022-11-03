Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic on Humor, Politics and the Future of ‘The Daily Show’





By Lisa Respers France, CNN If Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic know who is succeeding Trevor Noah as host of “The Daily Show”, they don’t share. “Is it you, is it you?” the couple jokingly wondered when the subject came up in their interview with CNN. If they are well aware that it is the issue of the moment, they choose to concentrate on the work at hand. And there are plenty. The show recently made a stop in Atlanta, Georgia, where the midterms were on many people’s minds. For Wood, “The Daily Show” – with its mix of comedy and current affairs – is a gig that allows him to combine his passions. “You know, my dad was a civil rights journalist and tackled a lot of the same issues, but without the punch lines,” he told CNN. “To be able to have a job that I love because it’s my journalism degree and my love for stand-up comedy rolled into one burrito.” Wood and Lydic are both enjoying their time on the show For Lydic, a highlight is doing his “Foxsplains” segment, which parodies right-wing media coverage. “We started to find out that sometimes we would say something that absurd and then we would hear the same thing reflected on a right-wing media station and we were like, ‘Oh no,’” Lydic said. Being able to find humor in difficult stories — from politics to race and the pandemic — is part of the magic of “The Daily Show,” Wood said. “I think there are certain areas where people need time to heal,” he said. “Trevor also had a good finger on when it’s time to joke and when it’s time to be poignant.” Lydic agrees and says, “It’s like now more than ever people have an insatiable need to laugh.” “And I think over the course of the show, it feels like over the last two years, we’ve given ourselves permission not to prank when it doesn’t feel right to prank. on something,” she said. “And Trevor is extremely thoughtful about it and willing to have a conversation about reacting to something that happened without feeling the pressure of having a huge punchline.” Noah was equally thoughtful, it seems, about his decision to leave. “What’s dope is that Trevor made the announcement and there was a week of ‘What?!’ and then it was back to work,” Wood said. “Because there’s still a middle ground to be had. There’s still an election coming up. So in the meantime, I’m just going to focus on trying to make a good show because if we’re not careful, you might lose sight of what you need to work on every day. “The Daily Show” airs at 11 p.m. weeknights on Comedy Central. The-CNN-Wire

