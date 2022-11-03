Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood idol is also its biggest risk taker





It’s easy to label people and put them in neat boxes like inanimate objects, because it suits us. As humans, we are afraid of change and unpredictability. indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s perception as a so-called “boy in love”, the boy next door who does the same thing over and over again, a local Mills and Boon hero if you will, has been alive and well for the three decades of his career as a professional actor. Especially since these romantic dramas or romantic comedies did pretty well at the box office; be it a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or even a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – all big money makers. So it became easier to put him in that category of plush hero who just stretches out his arms and a grateful nation rises to embrace him.

Shah Rukh Khan to Darr. Shah Rukh Khan to Darr. However, a closer look at his filmography will tell you that Shah Rukh often experimented and took “the risk” whenever he felt like it. In a previous interview with Film Companion, the actor confessed that he gets bored easily, which is why every few years he likes to switch gears if the opportunity arises. There is no set pattern in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Things, according to him at least, were fortuitous. If a fan followed Dear Zindagi, that’s how the projects lined up. And if he did those darker roles (read Darr, Baazigar, or an Anjaam) early in his career, it’s because those were the hands that were bestowed upon him by the movie gods. But the fact that he often attempted his career, tried something because it appealed to his creative senses, or perhaps simply on a whim, cannot be ruled out. SRK’s critics often complain about his lack of versatility, but they choose to look at his acting choices through the lens of the quintessential ’90s romantic hero; they have already made up their mind about it. It is in this proverbial box of their taste and convenience. That’s not to say he wasn’t the melodramatic, boisterous romantic hero of the post-liberalization era. In fact, as writer Shryana Bhattacharya pointed out in her book Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence, the actor was the very symbol of post-liberalization India, with his soft drink commercials and its scenic images. outdoor shoots (to appeal to NRIs). And he certainly made bad films, and some good ones too. From playing the obsessive lover, a regular man, a ‘gunda’, a hockey coach, an NRI, an emperor, an army man, a Don, a shrink and a vertically challenged person – he has literally been there and did it. But when, one after the other, his films burst onto the box office (Fan, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero), Khan decided to take a well-deserved break. Shah Rukh played an obsessive fan in the movie Fan. “A lot of things change when you keep doing it for a very long time. Two things happen: you lose the ability to surprise the audience and the ability to fail is taken away from you,” the actor said in an interview with Huffpost. And it’s something the actor has suffered from time and time again. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCk8NBJ_QZo%5D Sample the 2000 release Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, helmed by Aziz Mirza and bankrolled by SRK‘s now-defunct Dreamz Unlimited (later transformed and refurbished as Red Chillies Entertainment). The movie (also starring Satish Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Dalip Tahil among others) raises pertinent questions about the role of media in a country and the larger impact it has on citizens. Shah Rukh played a high-achieving TV reporter who was willing to go to any lengths to get a juicy byte. The film did not do well at box office, but that did not stop Shah Rukh from producing more movies. In fact, one of his biggest passion projects came a decade after, Ra.One, which also failed to connect with the masses, despite its promising visual effects, superhero premise and a popular international music star on board. But an undeterred Khan decided to go all out again with Maneesh Sharma’s Fan (2016), whose VFX is unlike anything seen in an Indian movie. The level of detail involved was jaw-dropping (watch their BTS video uploaded by Red Chillies on YouTube to get the full picture). And then that did not live up to expectations despite a solid turn by the lead star. Then there was Zero, and we all know how that turned out. But like a true performer, Shah Rukh made sure to rise again and again, and again. Unlike his own character Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, he was not satisfied with his failings. In playwright Samuel Beckett’s words, the actor in him seemingly wanted to ‘try again, fail again, fail better.’ [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOw8jPZdQNI%5D Come new year, Shah Rukh will be back with three different projects of drastically different sensibilities — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor himself said it best when he spoke to Huffpost about his ability to adapt on, and even off screen: “I can be a part of Mani Ratnam’s world. I can sit with fight masters and talk their language. I can sit with the head of states of the world’s biggest countries and chat with them over a formal dinner. I can sit down with Mr Tim Cook and talk for 2 hours. And I can sit with AbRam’s nanny and really enjoy myself. I can become who you are. And films are like that. So you dare not tell me that something is not my space. No director, writer, storyteller or filmmaker can tell me, I would love you in this film, this is not your space. I am Shah Rukh Khan and I can do everything.” Or at the very least, make us believe you can, and that is magical enough for anyone who loves cinema.

