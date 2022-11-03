Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday: Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar Bollywood celebrities share their love for SRK





Image source: INSTAGRAM/@SRKUNIVERSE Bollywood celebrities worship SRK on his birthday King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 today and the whole nation is celebrating the day. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Farah Khan and actors Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday among others wrote heartfelt birthday messages to her on Instagram. Karan Johar has shared a beautiful compilation of memories with Shah Rukh Khan with a long message. “The movie was KARAN ARJUN the shoot was at Film City my dad and I arrived (me playing a plus size hanger) for a business meeting (the dotted dedication for the movie DUPLICATE) i had a lot of apprehensions about movie stars many of which are fact based and some of course Stardust!So I wondered about this groundbreaking new star who apparently looked a lot like his first big hit (DEEWANA for the no -informed), he was in a suit and met my father warmly and gave him a huge jhappi!He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non-existent career and my unproductive life (at that time) My answers were as bland as khichdi for stomach aches but he listened so intently that I felt at that moment I had cracked the Da Vinci code Actress Juhi Chawla shared a video on Instagram sharing her experience working with Shah Rukh in films and wrote A 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. “Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May God bless you and all those near and dear to you. Happiness and love always, always, always. Juhi Ananya Panday shared a never-before-seen childhood photo featuring young Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and herself with Shah Rukh and wrote: Happy birthday @iamsrk best forever!!!!. Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story to wish the Badshah of romance. she uploaded a photo of Shahrukh and wrote, “Happy Birthday Shahrukh, always wishing you love and light.” Image source: INSTAGRAM/@ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Pandey’s wish for Shah Rukh Khan Taking to Instagram Stories, actors Dia Mirza shared a photo featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and herself with Shah Rukh on the cover of Femina. She captioned the photo, Happy birthday Shah sir (lion, hug and heart emojis) I’d rather look at you than anything – then, now and forever! Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. Thanks for being you. May this year be wonderful every year.” Image source: INSTAGRAM/@DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza’s wish for Shah Rukh Khan Shilpa Shetty shared a video compilation of her and Shah Rukh’s happy moments via Instagram Stories and wrote, Happy Birthday…to my first reel and my true hero! Wishing you good health, even more success and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab” Image source: INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty’s wish for Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, the first Pathaan teaser was shared by him on November 2. The film also stars Deepika Padukone alongside John Abraham. The film is set to be released on January 25, 2023. Also Read: Pathaan Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Return Will Blow Your Mind | VIDEO Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan – The Constant Star | A path more rewarding than the objectives Latest entertainment news

