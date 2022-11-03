Resident Evil: Original Wesker Actor Pleasantly Surprised To Learn His Character Is Famous





Turns out the original voice actor behind Albert Wesker, the iconic villain of the original Resident Evil game, didn’t know how popular his character and his line were in the 1996 Capcoms horror game until long after it launched on Playstation. Wesker has been voiced by multiple actors over the life of the Resident Evil franchises, but Pablo Kuntz originated the role in one of many freelance voice jobs he took on in the ’90s. In an interview with Gamer on PC Kuntz describes Wesker’s voice as “a wonderful experience,” but it was one of many jobs the actor had while living in Japan at the time. As such, Kuntz has distanced himself from the Resident Evil community, having only confirmed his involvement four years ago in a YouTube video comments section . Resident Evil 4 Remake – Story Trailer Gallery “Reconnecting with the fans has been quite honestly life changing,” Kuntz told PC Gamer. “It’s been a huge blessing to meet so many great people who are supportive, kind and spirited. It may have been a little surprising at first, the incredible affection people have for the game, but I don’t feel that now. I (we) get it!” Since then, Kuntz has played through the Resident Evil series with his son Lexonal. on Youtube , which marked the first time the actor heard his performance as Wesker in context. Since he only voiced the character in the first game, Kuntz even started redouble characters from later appearances in games like Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, and tells PC Gamer that he plans to make more appearances in the future. Meanwhile, Kuntz has started a Patreon to support the YouTube channel and includes perks like a Cameo-style video message and behind-the-scenes content. Wesker has appeared in several Resident Evil projects since Kuntz created his English voice in the 90s, with DC Douglas having voiced him in most of his English language appearances. The character apparently died in Resident Evil 5, although he is still mentioned in Resident Evil 6 when he was revealed to be the father of new character Jake Muller. His most recent appearance was as the character Killer in the Resident Evil and Dead By Daylight crossover which started earlier this year. Kenneth Shepard is a writer who covers games, entertainment and homosexuality on the Internet. Find him on Twitter at @shepardcdrand listen to his bi-weekly video game retrospective podcast Normandy FMwhich currently covers Cyberpunk 2077.

