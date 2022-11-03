Entertainment
Ex-Googlers raise over $90 million to build alternative asset fintech startup
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
And for his next act: pot holder was on a roll again today, covering some cool stories. The first concerns some former Googlers who are joining their counterpart Caesar Sengupta, who raised $90 million to scale Arta Finance, a company that will provide individuals with similar access to alternative assets typically reserved for the ultra-rich.
-
Bet on the web3: Manish’s second story is about Microsoft, which backs South Korea-based Web3 game developer Wemade.
-
Meet now in the cloud: Although many companies are asking their employees to return to the office, they and others are still looking to keep distributed teams working together. Former Yext CEO Howard Lerman thinks he created the best option with Roam, a company that sneaked out today with $30 million in new funding, Kyle reports.
Startups and VCs
New data from over 200 startups shows that CTOs earn higher salaries than their CEO counterparts. Generally, the co-founders do the same thing, but where there is a difference, the balance usually tips in favor of the technical co-founder, It came reports.
Plus, we’ve got an eclectic mix of additional news for you:
Dear Sophie: How can students work or start a startup while maintaining their immigration status?
Picture credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch
Dear Sophia,
I am studying bioinformatics at a university in the United States
What options do I have for working before and after graduation on my student visa? Do any of these options allow me to launch my own startup?
want to work
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Elon Musk met with civil rights leadersand Amanda has all the details about what happened. Many leaders were concerned about content moderation, especially in the face of increased hate speech and undue influence on the midterm elections. Meanwhile, Natasha M writes that another Twitter executive would be rob the chicken coop.
Meanwhile, pot holder continues to follow the Byju saga. The latest is that the Indian edtech giant is considering a $1 billion IPO for Aakash, his physical guardian channel.
And we have five more for you:
|
