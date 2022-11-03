



An iconic landmark enters its next century glowing with a fresh coat of emerald Rain Refresh paint ANGELS, November 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The timeless beauty of Tinseltown’s biggest star, the Hollywood sign, has been restored as it enters its next century thanks to a speedy centennial facelift from Sherwin-Williams and the Hollywood Sign Trust. Video courtesy of Sherwin-Williams



The Hollywood sign painted in Sherwin-Williams Emerald Rain Refresh in Extra White SW 7006. Photo by David Livingston, courtesy of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

During the four weeks of renovation, Roger Martinez led his dedicated crew of 10 workers from commercial paint company Duggan & Associates to prep, prime and paint the panel from sunrise to sunset using nearly 400 gallons of Emerald Rain Refreshment paint in Extra White SW 7006 (called “Hollywood Sign Centennial White” for the occasion). The historic monument was refreshed about a month ahead of schedule. Emerald Rain Refresh was chosen for its ultra-durable exterior coating with self-cleaning technology and excellent UV and weather protection to keep the Hollywood sign shining in the sun for centuries. This innovative paint is formulated to repel dirt on contact with rain or water for a clean, fresh look with minimal maintenance. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Hollywood Sign Trust to bring the sign into its next century,” said justin binn, President of the Americas Group at Sherwin-Williams. “For 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has helped protect and beautify our nation’s most iconic landmarks with reliable and innovative paint solutions, and it was an honor for us to help bring this magnificent restoration to life. striking.” “We are so grateful to the talented team who helped us bring this effort to fruition and are thrilled for fans around the world to see and capture Sign’s new centennial makeover,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust. “The opportunity to partner again with Sherwin-Williams on this expansive project speaks to The Sign’s legacy as a beautiful, timeless and treasured symbol of hopes and dreams.” One of the most photographed sites in the world, the Hollywood Sign has been repaired over the years and was completely rebuilt in 1978. It was last renovated in 2012 by Sherwin-Williams and the Hollywood Sign Trust to celebrate the 90e anniversary. For more information about Sherwin-Williams, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com . A time-lapse video showing the renovation process can be viewed on Sherwin-Williams YouTube chain to youtube.com/sherwinwilliamsand the entire painting project can be seen on the Hollywood sign webcams at www.hollywoodsign.org/webcam. For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paints and coatings. As the nation’s largest specialty retailer of paint and paint supplies, Sherwin-Williams is committed to supporting DIYers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources for making color selections with confidence. confidence and expert, personalized service in its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, pinterest, ICT Tac, instagram and LinkedIn. About the Hollywood Sign Trust The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust established on October 7, 1978, for the express purpose of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing and making capital improvements to the Hollywood Sign or s relating thereto for the benefit of the general public. and to help preserve and maintain Hollywood’s image as a world center for film and the cinematic arts; and must be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. The Trust is also the official source for news and information on the Hollywood Panel and maintains the Hollywood Sign Website www.HollywoodSign.org and its social media platforms. Contact:

Sherwin-Williams

Regine Labossire

[email protected] Hollywood Sign Trust

Betsy Isroelit

[email protected] SOURCESherwin-Williams

