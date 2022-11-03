Shah Rukh Khan, aka “the King of Bollywood”, turns 57 today





SRK’s highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan’ also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham Actor Shah Rukh Khan, known as the king of Bollywood, is 57 years old today. Khan has been an up-and-coming performer since the start of his career and to this day he is considered one of the best actors in the Bollywood film industry. He has contributed extensively to Hindi cinemas, giving the industry top-notch films like Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and more after a series of flop films. Let’s take a look at some of his hit films: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Aditya Chopras’ directorial film DDLJ became one of SRK’s best films after its three consecutive flops; Deewana 1994, Guddu 1994 and Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India 1995. DDLJ featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featuring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji became a huge hit. It is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar. The film was released shortly after SRK delivered two flop films Yes Boss and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum (2001) In 2001, two Khan films were released earlier in the year; One 2 The 4 and Asoka. Both films failed terribly at the box office. But the year ended on a high note with the release of K3G, which turned out to be a huge success. The film starred SRK, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

Gift 2 (2011) Although in 2011, Shah Rukh kept himself alive on the big screen by making small appearances in movies Always Kabhi Kabhi and Zindagi breakups, but these appearances didn’t really attract audiences to theaters. Later, Gift 2 released in theaters that thrilled audiences around the world. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and is known to be one of SRK’s most notable films.

According IndiaTodayShah Rukh Khan has also made special appearances recently in many movies like: Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. His last films; Zero and Jab Harry met Sejal disappointed fans but they still hope for his next star Pathane will be a super hit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1006003-shah-rukh-khan-aka-king-of-bollywood-celebrates-his-57th-birthday-today

