What are the top 500 albums? Rolling Stone has an answer | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Is Fleetwood Mac’s seminal Rumors better than Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly? Should Carole King’s Tapestry be ranked higher or lower than Michael Jackson’s Thriller?

Rolling Stone magazine has answers in a new book that’s sure to spark conversations The 500 greatest albums of all time. This is where you’ll find that Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run sits just ahead of The Notorious BIG’s Ready to Die at #21 and #22, respectively.

“Each record here is in some ways for different reasons,” said Jon Dolan, the Rolling Stone editor who helped create the book. We are really happy, to be honest, with the whole list.

But if you disagree with the ranking, don’t blame the folks at Rolling Stone. Blame Beyonc, Taylor Swift, Iggy Pop. Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock, Saweetie, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of Metallica and U2, among dozens of other artists. They were part of the judges.

The book’s editors contacted about 500 voters from around the world of musical artists, journalists, record label figures and Rolling Stone staff and asked for their top 50 albums (Stevie Nicks kindly donated 80). They obtained some 4,000 albums and created a spreadsheet with weighted points.

On each page, the artists compose a fascinating musical tapestry. Take a section in the lower Top 100 at No. 86 is the Doors’ self-titled debut album, followed by Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew, David Bowie’s Hunky Dory and, at No. 89, Erykah Badu’s Baduizm, connecting gems of classic rock, jazz, progressive rock and R&B.

Is there a person who loves all of these things equally? Probably not. But hopefully there will be people who will definitely want to try them all and see what they think, Dolan said. That’s the goal: to make connections and discover new things.

Dolan was impressed with some established artists embracing modern music, like Velvet Underground’s John Cale championing FKA Twigs and Nicks, rating Harry Styles’ Fine Line quite high.

It’s nice when those people who have been around don’t just poop at the younger generation, he said. It’s good when people vote for things outside of their gender and what you expect.

The origins of the book began in 2003 when the magazine published its first list of 500, putting The Beatles Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band at No. 1. It was quite a Beatles-heavy list, with three more Fab Four albums making the top 10.

He kind of had the perspective of a 45-year-old male rock fan who was open-minded, kinda liked rap, but kinda patted it on the head, and liked R&B, but was kinda dismissive newest stuff, he said.

We really wanted to break away from that perspective and think that the list might actually have a lot of converging perspectives.

Joni Mitchell’s Blue climbed the new list from No. 30 in 2003 to the top 10 now, and Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain jumped from No. 76 to No. 8. Another big winner was The Miseducation of Lauryn of Lauryn Hill. Hill, who went from 300 in 2003 to Top 10 now.

Some albums sort of become new classics, Dolan said. It is something that is evolving and to be grasped. And we wanted to at least imply that by making this one.

The new list is more inclusive of genres other than rock and has thus pushed some iconic albums down, like AC/DCs Back in Black which dropped from No. 77 to No. 84, now nestled between Dusty in Memphis by Dusty Springfield and John Lennons Plastic Tape Ono. (I’m pretty sure they would go along with that business, Dolan said.)

Some artist catalogs have also changed. Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks topped his “Blonde on Blonde” and Highway 61 Revisited this time, and The Beatles’ Abbey Road became their best album in the book, on Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, Rubber Soul and Revolver.

Perhaps the warmth and beauty and sweetness of Abbey Road somehow trumps that sort of historic Revolver sonic inventiveness because people love to listen to it.

There has been online criticism of the list, as though only Billy Joel’s The Stranger made the list and no entries from non-Western artists, U2 fans may be angry that The Joshua Tree dropped the list. Top 100 and electronic music fans might lament that there are only eight electronic albums.

But Rolling Stone says the list is a snapshot as the music rolls on. As the albums were compiled this time around, Taylor Swift and Bob Dylans Rough and Rowdy Ways folklore came out, and Dolan suspects the two could have made the book had they come out sooner.

Because the roster is so stylistically diverse and open-ended, I think that kind of implied that it’s still a work in progress, he said. In 20 years, Rolling Stone, whoever it is, will start again at some point.

