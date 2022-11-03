Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By ‘Predator’ Actor – Deadline

Dark for two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed on Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That 70s show the star’s alleged assault on her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand today, the defense charged the former Scientologist and king of queens star Leah Remini to potentially deny their client a “fair trial”.

“As of November 1, yesterday, Leah Remini tweeted 36 points about this trial,” attorney Karen Goldstein told Judge Charlaine Olmedo this morning before the jury was brought into the courtroom in downtown Los Angeles. “She commented on defense strategy,” the defense attorney continued, as Tony Ortega’s transcript this morning from Underground Bunker. “She commented on Scientology,” Goldstein added, using the word that the defense fought tooth and nail to stay out of the criminal process as much as possible.

“She was, at one point, an advocate for the victims in this case. She was at the Jane Doe #1 interview in 2017. She met (LAPD) Detective Vargas several times. The tweets underscore points repeatedly raised…it makes it extremely difficult for Mr. Masterson to get a fair trial,” Goldstein told the court, asking to put on record their distress over Remini’s social media activity. , which the judge granted.

Now there’s no doubt that the Emmy winner Scientology and the Consequences the host has something to say about his old faith. Since leaving the church formed by L. Ron Hubbard and now led by David Miscavige in 2013, Remini has been a constant advocate for new investigations into the inner workings of Scientology, alleged abuses and the harsh conditions under which members are forced to exist.

At Remini’s tweetstorm yesterday put Masterson’s trial in the harshest possible terms, which is likely why the longtime Scientologist’s lawyers were rushing at them today. “It’s not just about a Hollywood celebrity,” said Remini 36e tweet in a thread said. “It’s about what a multi-billion dollar cult is doing to cover up horrific sex crimes.”

32. Scientology has obstructed justice by covering up Danny’s crimes, and his case is not the only time they have done so. Scientology has covered at least hundreds of similar crimes involving sexual violence. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) November 1, 2022

An earlier tweet was directed directly at Masterson’s attorneys.

“One of the reasons I want everyone to pay attention to this trial is that Danny’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, is doing everything he can to remove Scientology from participating in this trial. “, she wrote. “Scientology policies and the actions of senior Scientology officials should mean that Scientology should be a co-accused in this trial. Everything that happened in this case is largely due to the criminal policy of Scientology.

Although Scientology is not charged in this criminal trial as it is co-accused with Masterson in a currently adjourned civil trial, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was certainly keen to rehearse at length before the jurors the role church apparently toyed with the alleged victims, all Scientologists at the time of their respective assaults in the late 1990s and early 200s.

Since the start of testimony on October 18, Judge Olmedo has repeatedly said that “Scientology is not on trial” here. However, the Los Angeles Superior Court official allowed testimony about experiences with the church by Jane Does as long as it is appropriate to their “state of mind” on the current matter. At the same time, as Remini tweeted, Cohen and Goldstein have worked tirelessly to keep any testimony about Scientology to a bare minimum.

First arrested by the LAPD in 2020 and freed on just over $3 million bond since, Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in California state prison if convicted. . The actor, who was later fired from the Netflix comedy the ranch in late 2017, as the allegations became known and is also a co-defendant with Scientology in a currently suspended civil case, has consistently denied having had non-consensual sex with the alleged victims or anyone else.

In a full and fairly quick day of testimony from Jane Doe #2, Scientology certainly came to light as the former church member described it to Assistant Deputy Reinhold Mueller. Using the initials NT, Jane Doe #2 illustrated the fear she felt if she turned herself in to police for the alleged rape at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home 19 years ago. “I understand that I would be excommunicated, lose my status, my entire community, all my friends, any family, be kicked out and declared a repressive person and considered evil,” said Jane Doe #2 /NT to Mueller and the jury, revealing that she had been assaulted by another church member several months prior.

In this case, NT said the Scientology official she told about the rape, “vehemently disagreed, and the chaplain showed me the policy on it, which made me understand to after what I read, that I was not allowed to think this about another member or to report it to law enforcement.”

As for Masterson, Jane Doe #2 said on the stand today that the actor in 2003 “was like a predator, and as a grown woman you have all the time to see those distinctions between someone having an affinity for you and someone targeting you like a piece of meat.” Recounting the alleged rape when she was in her early twenties, NT said that after Masterson gave her a glass of wine that made her “numb,” the actor basically ignored her pleas not to. having sex as he moved her from his Jacuzzi tub to the shower upstairs in the bedroom. According to NT, Masterson “quickly knocked me down on the bed and he started kicking me from behind.”

“He was raping me,” continued the witness. “I was shocked, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing? I told you not to do this,” Jane Doe #2 told the courtroom.

While many elements of her testimony resembled those of Jane Doe #1/Jen B and Jane Doe #3/CB from the start of the trial, Jane Doe #2/NT’s time on the stand was very different from that of his predecessors. Jen B testified for almost four days and CB testified for three days in a row. Perhaps indicative of these harrowing passages, NT was questioned by prosecutors, cross-examined by the defense and with more in a single day.

In the final minutes of this testimony, under the direction of Deputy DA Mueller, Jane Doe #2 admitted that in 2017 she told the LAPD that she had several conversations with the other two Jane Does. “We were all really scared,” she said.

Due to end around November 19, the trial continues tomorrow.