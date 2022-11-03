To Kill a Mockingbird in Hollywood Pantages | South Pasadenan





All up for the jaw-dropping production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkins’ adaptation of Harper Lee’s groundbreaking novel currently playing Hollywood Pantages. The play opened on Broadway in 2018 and, after closing in January 2022, is now set in London’s West End and on this national tour starring Richard Thomas in the lead role of Atticus Finch. As in the famous film starring Gregory Peck, and the book, published in 1960, the play takes place in the small town of Maycomb, Alabama, where a widowed lawyer named Atticus Finch has reluctantly agreed to represent a poor black man. falsely accused of raping a young white woman. Atticus raises two young children, Scout and Jem, with the help of their black governess and nanny, Calpurnia. Atticus knows his client, Tom Robinson, is innocent and, perhaps naively, believes a jury will make the right decision despite his prejudices. Sorkin has the young protagonists, Scout, Jem, and their visiting friend, Dill, tell the story, addressing the audience directly throughout. This adds an interesting and effective theatricality. It invites the audience into the story and challenges us to come to terms with the injustice presented to us. There’s a moment when Richard Thomas as Atticus speaks to the audience like we’re the jury and implores us to start with justice. It’s a powerful moment and one that Thomas delivers with great passion. He is perfectly suited for the role, bringing Atticus the dignity and integrity of a southern gentleman, as well as a deeply felt belief in justice. He has great chemistry with Melanie Moore as Scout. Their scenes together are sweet, funny and poignant. Justin Mark is a serious Jem Finch, struggling to be seen by his father as the young man he is becoming. Dill’s role is fleshed out more in Sorkins’ play, and Steven Lee Johnson hits all the right comedic notes and gives it an endearing tenderness. The entire cast is of the highest caliber, with standout performances from the deeply moving Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, and Yaegel T. Welch delivering a stunning performance as the wrongfully accused Tom Robinson. A beautiful full-loop moment has the film’s original scout, Mary Badham, playing the grumpy, racist neighbor, Mrs. Dubose. Sorkins’ acting stays true to the book and the characters with the tough times thrown into sharp relief – such as with the very real threat of the local KKK coming to call, the abuse the accuser suffers from her father, and the very real fight Atticus. has its own moral compass. Sixty years later, history still has things to teach us and Sorkins’ play reminds us not to look away. To Kill A Mockingbird runs through November 27 at the Hollywood Pantages Theater located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Parental Advisory: Children 12 and older. Children under 5 years old will not be admitted to the theatre. Tickets start at $39. Online: BroadwayInHollywood.com or Ticketmaster.com Phone: 1-800-982-2787 In person: Hollywood Pantages Box Office. The show will travel next to Costa Mesa on December 27, 2022 on January 8, 2023 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626. Tickets start at $29. www.SCFTA.org Phone: 1-714-556-2787

