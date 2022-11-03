Caesars Entertainment cancels plans to sell Las Vegas Strip property





The economy has changed The casino industry in the United States has seen changes in recent years as companies have bought and sold casinos, closed some and renamed others. On Tuesday, we found out that one thing will remain the same for the immediate future: Caesars Entertainment won’t be selling any of its properties on the Las Vegas Strip. During a third-quarter earnings call, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said that despite previous messages that his company was looking to get rid of one of its Strip casinos, it would now stay patiently. He cited unfavorable market conditions and increased cash flow from the property Caesars was considering selling as reasons for the change of heart. Although we talk about the fact that this was a discretionary process for us, it created an unnecessary overhang in the stock, Reeg said. He actually apologized to shareholders for that. During his second-quarter earnings call, Reeg warned that rising interest rates could dampen interest in one of Caesars’ properties. There are obviously few possible suitors and if the capital is more expensive and more difficult to find, the bidders will be few and far between. Additionally, VICI Properties, the REIT spun off from Caesars a few years ago, has the right of first refusal, which potential buyers might not want to do. The company was going to sell a property in order to pay off part of its debt. El Dorado acquired Caesars (and the new company retained the Caesars name for brand recognition) in a $17.3 billion deal, which is a hefty bill to pay. The identity of the property is a mystery Reeg has never publicly stated which Las Vegas Strip property Caesars is willing to sell. The company owns six on or just off the Strip: Ballys, The Cromwell, Flamingo, The Linq, Paris and Planet Hollywood. He operates three others he owned: Caesars Palace, Harrahs and Rio. The Flamingo is one of two properties that have sparked the most speculation as which Caesars wanted to sell. In May, Bloomberg reported that Caesars wanted at least $1 billion for the old-school gambling venue. One problem is that it would likely require major renovations, which would only add to the exorbitant price. The other rumored possibility was Planet Hollywood, although not much concrete has come out about it. It was thought that the price, even for Flamingo, could have been as high as $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has rebounded well from pandemic shutdowns and downturns. Reeg said October was the best month Caesars had ever had in Las Vegas. Were certainly aware of what exists (in macroeconomics), he said. I can’t point you to anything in our business, in Vegas or out of it, that shows a slowdown in consumption. So we feel very good.

