Pathaan Teaser Shows Shah Rukh Khan in an Action-Packed Showdown





After months of waiting, Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the trailer for its upcoming action extravaganza Pathane. Classified as what can only be described as Bollywood royalty, Khan is one of the most recognizable faces in the world with a legion of followers following the star since his 1992 debut in the Indian film industry. Pathane is the first of SRK’s projects to grace the big screen in over four years. Her last appearance was in the 2018 romantic comedy Zero.

In honor of the Bollywood megastar’s birthday, King Khan – as he is often hailed – has released the first look at his upcoming action epic, directed by Siddharth Anand, in a quick one-and-a-half-minute teaser. The Yash Raj Movies The opening sequence kicks off with a narrator seemingly wondering where Pathaan is, who seems to be some sort of legend in the vine. “What do you know of Pathaan?” There has been no sign of him for three years. The voiceover is cut dramatically with clips of SRK as Pathaan screams in agony as he is repeatedly chained, beaten and tortured in a dimly lit room. “He was caught on his last mission, I heard he was brutally tortured. I don’t know if he’s dead or…”, continues the narrator. His monologue is ruthlessly interrupted by Pathaan boldly declaring himself “alive” as blood pours from his mouth before he bursts into manic laughter. Then, as if he’s been waiting years for the moment, Pathaan is seen taking down a small army of men as he breaks free from his confinement with a series of perfectly choreographed kicks, powerful punches and a number of balls for good measure. As he rises triumphantly, the audience gets their first real look at SRK as a rough, rugged Pathaan with cascading locks and a beard – which SRK has only ever sported a handful of times in the past. screen over the years. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY The teaser then catapults into an epic showdown between Khan and John Abraham‘s as the pair face off on a moving train with Dubai as the backdrop. In what seems very Impossible mission, Pathaan is seen wearing a spy costume as he fights his battle across land, sea and sky with rocket launchers, military aircraft, ice stunts and good ground combat at the old, packing the action in the trailer. The public also gets a first glimpse Deepika Padukone‘s as she secretly eliminates an enemy or two and embarks on what appears to be a romance with Pathaan as the pair are seen in steamy close proximity. The clip ends with Pathaan vehemently declaring, “fasten your seat belts, there’s a storm coming,” before launching a plane into the air at a stunning 90 degree angle. RELATED: ‘Pathaan’ Poster Reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s Rugged Comeback Movie Pathane is SRK’s first venture since publicly announcing his decision to step away from his roles as iconic romantic heroes, such as those in blockbusters. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which won him the hearts and unwavering loyalty of fans around the world. In a candid video, SRK, 57, said he felt “too old to do romantic movies now”, admitting it could be “sometimes awkward” when he was filming with much older actresses. young than him. In what should be a very busy year for the legendary actor, Pathane is the first of three SRK films slated for release in 2023. His second project jawan is supposed to be a feast of action and while other details about his third film Soak are yet to be revealed. Pathane hits theaters on January 25. You can watch the trailer below.

