Chances of American Gods Revival Addressed by Mr. World Actor

8 seconds ago

american gods Star Crispin Glover talks about the revival of the fantasy drama series. Based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name, american gods debuted in April 2017. It followed the Shadow Moon character (played by Ricky Whittle) as he meets a strange man named Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and finds himself caught up in a massive conflict between the old gods and the new gods, who grow stronger every day. Although Season 1 garnered accolades and Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award nominations, the adaptation was notable for its behind-the-scenes leadership shift.

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green developed american gods and served as showrunners for Season 1. They later left the series, being replaced by Jesse Alexander in Season 2. Charles H. Elgee then took over for what would be the show’s third and final outing. In the past, the american gods The cast talked about the frustration of changing showrunners and how it created confusion. This is likely the case for fans as well, as the show saw a dip in viewership over the course of its run. But, despite these factors, there have been hopes for some sort of continuation.

In an interview with Screen Rant promote Cabinet of curiosities by Guillermo del Toro, Glover discusses the chances of a american gods the comeback. The actor, who played Mr. World, notes that Gaiman wanted to do another season of the show and says he’d like to see his character again as well. Check out Glover’s quote below:

I haven’t, I would love to. There were three different seasons, each season had a different showrunner, which of course is a bit confusing because the showrunner is going to have a very individualized showrunner [approach to how] they write or are in charge of the editorial team. So they’re going to have a very individualized take, and that’s going to affect very strongly what the character will be like. It was based on a great book I love the original book by Neil Gaiman so that was definitely one of the reasons I wanted to do it was the ending my character has some interesting things that happened produced at the very end, and we never got there. We had three seasons, the original showrunners, Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who were awesome, and I loved their writing and their ideas and everything. What I understood, what they told me, is that it would be three seasons for the whole book, and I expected that within three years we would do this kind of slow motion, interpretation from the book by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. Then, unfortunately, it didn’t continue. All the writers they brought in were good, I had no problem with any writer, just by nature having different people interpolating the topic. Like I said, it’s a challenge, but I really hope and would love to finish it, because the ending was a big part for my character, I really want to do it. [Laughs] So I really hope they do something, and from what I understand I’m not sure, I haven’t talked to Neil Gaiman about it personally, but I think he wanted have another whole season. I think the financier was offering something less than a season, but that’s all I know, I just want to finish it. For me personally, it doesn’t matter if it was an entire season or just one last thing to wrap up the book. But then, of course, it’s Neil Gaiman’s book, so I would like him to be happy. So hopefully that will happen, that would be great. I enjoyed playing the character and I think the original book and the concepts behind it are really beautiful. I would love to see the whole thing come to an end, I think it would be doable, especially if it just wasn’t an entire season. But that could be a sticking point for some people, it could be that some people involved in the production want an entire season and some don’t. For me personally, I would just like to see the whole thing come to a conclusion so that it correlates to the book in some way. I know there are deviations from the book, but Neil Gaiman was the executive producer, so I’d like to believe he was okay with that. I don’t know all the details, I would love to, I don’t have all the information myself. But yeah, I really enjoyed being on this show and would love to see some kind of proper conclusion someday. That would be great, fingers crossed.

Could a Revival of American Gods Happen?

At the time of its ending, there were discussions about continuing the story in the form of a TV movie, but it did not materialize. Gaiman also discussed american gods continue in some form. The series writer and executive producer noted that Freemantle, the production company behind the series, is committed to finding the best way to move the story forward. The statement was shared shortly after the adaptation was canceled, and there has been no concrete update since then. Still, the cast and crew’s enthusiasm is a good sign that something could be worked on at some point.

But even if that doesn’t happen, the american gods The finale did a good job of delivering the ending to some of its key characters while also setting up a potential Season 4. Depending on what viewers think of the conclusion, they can consider it an almost closed saga or hold out hope for a sequel. at the top. The fantasy saga has done well in straddling both lines, while its future still remains somewhat uncertain.

