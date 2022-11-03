Judge prevents Hustler Hollywood from opening and closes 2 other stores | New





SHREVEPORT, La. A Caddo District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order restraining a business intending to sell sex-related merchandise upon opening. The order will also close the doors of two other businesses that have been selling similar items for years. Judge Ramon Lafitte granted the order Wednesday night at the request of the City of Shreveport, which earlier in the day filed a lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s No. 26 and Cindie’s Lingerie alleging violations of an order of the town. Lafitte has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 a.m. Nov. 14 to decide whether the injunction should be permanent. Hustler Hollywood, located at 6109 Financial Plaza, is scheduled to open this week. Cindies No. 26 located at 9402 Mansfield Road and Cindies Lingerie located at 1106 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway have been open since 2020 and 2018, respectively. All three were inspected on Friday in response to public complaints about their wares on sale. Businesses that sell items of a sexual nature need a special use permit or license. But all three falsely told the city and MPC that they were retail stores rather than sex-oriented businesses, the lawsuit says. Hustler Hollywood submitted floor plans to the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission indicating that it would sell specialty sex items in a designated area, but indicated that it would account for less than 20% of its display space. On October 6, the business applied for a certificate of occupancy to operate as a retail store. During their inspection Friday, the MPC zoning administrator and other city officials said it was immediately apparent that a significant portion of the exhibit space was devoted to sex. A large screen at the entrance to the stores shows women carrying or displaying the items for sale, and an image also shows a woman with her hands cuffed behind her back in a sadomasochistic manner. Other items were highlighted throughout the store. Cindies Lingerie and Cindies No. 26 had similar setups to Hustler Hollywood, with most store display areas featuring sex-related items. The lawsuit notes that the Cindies of Shreveport-Barksdale had displays of sex toys visible through the window. The city ordinance states that it is illegal for anyone to operate a sex business without a valid license to do so. All three stories are operating or seeking to operate sex businesses without proper licensing, the lawsuit says. In his order, Lafitte also demanded that all photographs and video evidence submitted with the lawsuit be filed under seal since each contains nude or pornographic images.

