Free kicks, free entertainment: playoff football matches to watch

Saugus celebrates a goal with passion. (Libby O’Neill)

November: Fresh air, falling leaves and playoff football. Some teams expected the playoffs from day one, while others barely made it. It doesn’t matter where everyone started, now it’s about surviving and moving forward. Here are some matches to watch:

BOYS

Saugus (21) to Stoneham (12)

The Saugus Sachems were a quick, capable and energetic team during the regular season. Result of Sachems’ efforts: a bye to the preliminary round. Now they are up to 13-3-2 in the Round of 16 against Stoneham (7-7-4). There’s no better time for Saugus to make the playoffs, the Sachems are riding a seven-game winning streak, scoring 22 goals in that span. However, Stoneham stands in the way of a side that has just won 2-1 over Melrose in their final and welcomes Saugus to their home turf. Saugus is 7-2-2 on the road and is looking to improve on that record against Stoneham.

Lunenburg (21) at Lynn Tech (12)

The Lynn Tech boys’ football team finished their regular season with wins over Mystic Valley, Northeast Metro RVT and a draw against Lynn’s neighbor KIPP. The Tigers have a preliminary round bye and host Lunenberg in the Round of 16. The teams have the same number of wins and are only ranked nine places apart, so expect an intense game. The Tigers have won home and away games fairly easily this season, a strength that can help them on their way to the playoffs. Tech looks to defend Manning Field once again against Lunenburg.

Wilmington (20) at Lynnfield (13)

When a team has a 30-year-old head coach in Brett Munroe who has a history of big wins and a superstar scorer in Alex Gentile, it’s hard to eliminate or eliminate them. The Lynnfield Pioneers had another impressive season, going 12-3-3 and finishing 13th in the D3 tournament. In 18 games, Lynnfield allowed only 13 goals. Coming to Pioneer Stadium, however, is Wilmington. Despite going 3-11-4, Wilmington played Lynnfield earlier this fall and only lost by one goal, so expect another close game in the Round of 16.

Auburn (34) at St. Marys (31)

Coming off their stoppage time equalizer in their regular season finale, St. Marys are present and considered in the playoffs. The Spartans have gone 11-4-3 this season scoring 50 total goals against their opponents 14. However, they haven’t won since Oct. 19, so St. Marys’ game against Auburn is an opportunity for them to re-enter the win column, gain momentum, and pass the preliminary round. From Kaya Jacksons finishing touch to Jacob Guarinos scoring saves, the Spartans have a lot to offer heading into the playoffs.

GIRLS

Durfee (36) to Peabody (29)

Peabody’s women’s soccer team started the season with scoring problems, as evidenced in early September when they failed to score in back-to-back games against Tewksbury and Danvers. Since then, the Tanners have held their own, finishing the regular season with a nearly even 7-8-1 record. Peabody was rewarded with home-court advantage in their preliminary-round clash against Durfee, a 12-5-1 side ranked just seven spots behind. Peabody is looking to hit .500 and avoid an upset against an offensively talented Durfee team.

Lynn Classic (38) at Wachusett Regional (27)

Passionate freshman head coach, check. Superstar scorer, check. Stop the guard, check. The Lynn Classical Rams led by head coach Jessica Gambale, forward Ava Thurman and goaltender Lauren Wilson are looking to escape their clash against Wachusett Regional with an upset win. The Rams have shown their ability to communicate off the ball, make crisp passes and provide layers of defense. However, they will have to do it against Wachusett Regional in enemy territory.

Marblehead (17) to Stoughton (16)

The Marblehead Magicians finished the regular season with a 9-4-5 record, earning them a bye to the preliminary round and a match against Stoughton in the Round of 16. The teams are only separated by one tier and Marblehead finished the season with just two more wins. Stoughton is 5-3-1 on home turf, allowing just 22 goals in 18 games. The moral of the story is to prepare your popcorn for an exciting match.

Lynnfield (17) to Swampscott (16)

The 17th-ranked Pioneers, 16th-ranked Big Blue entertain a 32-game round. Fresh off their 2-1 win over Burlington in their season finale, the Pioneers are looking to keep the energy flowing. However, randomly pick a game on Swampscotts schedule this season and you might land on a game where they have ruled out the opposition. With the Pioneers Sykes sisters and their scoring touches, to Swampscott’s defensive prowess, look for the game to be fun.

Game dates and times will be updated on the MIAA website.