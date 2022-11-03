Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan birthday wishes: Bollywood goes online to wish King Khan a ‘happy birthday’
Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a series of photos of herself with Shah Rukh and wrote, Mine!! (red heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, megastar, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a king but so humble, who has the loudest guts to laugh at himself, bigger than the cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk i’m so proud to be your friend.. (red heart emoji) thank you for all that you are”. Khan had directed SRK in two blockbusters, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na .
Johar, who had been a close friend and confidant of Khan and his wife Gauri, wrote an emotional post on Instagram, recalling the first time he met the Baazigar star. The movie was KARAN ARJUN the shoot was at Film City My dad and I arrived (me playing a plus size hanger) for a business meeting (the dotted dedication for the movie DUPLICATE) I had a lot of d apprehensions about movie stars many of which are based on fact and some of course Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who apparently looked a lot like his first big hit (DEEWANA for the uninformed) he was in costume and met my dad warmly and gave him a huge
jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me a lot of questions about my non-existent career and my unproductive life (at that time) My answers were as bland as khichdi for stomach aches but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code “That was 29 years ago Today I call him Bhai and he always listens to me with special attention (even when discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show) his kind eyes are even kinder and he’s PERSONALITY! That word simply means SRK! wrote Johar.
The director went on to say that his hero Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was his fiercest critic and biggest inspiration.
Actress Juhi Chawla who had worked with Khan in films like Yes Boss, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate etc., recalled her experience working with the megastar. 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. Happy birthday, Shah Rukh. May God bless you and all those near and dear to you. Happiness and Love always, always, always. Juhi wrote Chawla.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza shared a photo of herself posing with Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta for a cover of Femina magazine on Instagram and wrote, Happy birthday Shah sir (lion, hug and heart emojis) I’d rather look at you than anything else – then, now and forever! Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. Thanks for being you. May this year be wonderful every year.”
Image credits: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Actress Shilpa Shetty, who starred alongside Khan in her debut film Baazigar, shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of them interacting on the sets of ‘Baazigar’ and shared a dizzying tribute to her first leading man . Happy birthday… to my first reel and true hero! Wishing you good health, even more success and all the good things that
kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab,” the Dhadkan star wrote.
Image: Instagram/theshilpashetty
Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut opposite the superstar in the romantic comedy-drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, shared a photo of Shah Rukh in a white outfit with sunglasses and wrote: Happy birthday Shah Rukh! I always wish you love and light.”
Ananya Panday shared a never-before-seen childhood photo featuring young Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and herself with Shah Rukh and wrote: Happy birthday @iamsrk best forever!!!!
Pictures – instagram/ananyapanday
After a long hiatus, Khan will next be seen in the action thriller Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be released in theaters on January 25, 2023.
Happy birthday, SRK! A recap of some of his most iconic romantic roles
The King of Romance is one year younger
Shah Rukh Khan is an institution in its own right. Over the decades, the Bollywood actor has proven his versatility through various roles. From the obsessed stalker in “Darr” to the strict but well-meaning hockey coach in “Chak De” India, Khan has given his fans a wide variety of memorable roles. However, he is best known for his romantic films. From the mischievous but loving hero of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” to the selfless lover of “Veer Zaara”, Khan has redefined on-screen romance for generations.
As B-town’s Badshah turns a year older today, here’s a look at some of his favorite and best-selling romance movies that you should add to your watchlist.
|
