A recent report on a portal claimed that Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of the 2005 hit comedyNO ENTRANCEwill follow without Salman Khan. The report also claimed that Boney was surprised when Salman decided to produce the sequel, since Boney had the rights to the proposed sequel. NO ENTRANCE.

Boney Kapoor mocks reports of No Entry sequel

When I reached out to Boney for clarity, he couldn’t stop laughing. This is all new to me. Here is the truth aboutNo Entry Mein Entry: Neither Boney Kapoor nor Salman Khan intend to do the sequel.

A source close to the project reveals, NO ENTRANCEcame out 16 years ago. All the cast, including Salman, have moved on. There’s no good reason to revisit an old comedy.

The latest buzz about it is that theNO ENTRANCE The director of Anees Bazmee reorganizes the scenario to adapt it to Kartik Aaryan.

