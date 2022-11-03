Student-run podcast Pitt in Hollywood features success stories from Pitt alumni

When Pitt graduated in 2002 John Paul Horstman, editor and film producer, first settled in Los Angeles, he had to chain odd jobs and unpaid internships before starting his career. He said anyone trying to make a career in entertainment should network as much as possible, while trying as many jobs as possible.

Film and business expert Ben Asciutto aims to do just that with his new podcast, Pitt in Hollywood.

The 10-episode podcast, recorded as part of Asciuttos’ final project for Pitt in LA, is available on Spotify and Anchor. It debuted on October 10 and features interviews conducted by Asciutto with Pitt alumni from the Hollywood film industry.

Asciutto said his idea for Pitt in Hollywood grew out of a final project he did for Television Analysis with Professor Dana Och. For the project, he did a taped interview with a longtime mentor and cinematographer Pat Capon which inspired him to pursue podcasting further.

It was a big hit for me personally because I was able to really condense [Capones] story and how he kind of rose through the ranks as a camera assistant on ghost hunters at the prestigious, and head of his department, director of photography. It kind of gave me the bug of the potential of a podcast, Asciutto said.

In the first episode of Pitt in Hollywood, Horstmann talks about his arrival in Los Angeles, founding University of Pittsburgh Television and the importance of networking. He told Asciutto when he first enrolled at Pitt that he intended to major in astronomy because of his love for the Carl Sagans miniseries Cosmos, but changed his mind. reviews and earned degrees in English and History.

Horstmann also spoke of his love for editing and how he showed fellow students during his time at Pitt how to edit digitized footage, something he taught himself. He has since edited films like Blond and Killing them softly and produced music videos for artists such as Billie Eilish and Doja Cat.

The second episode of Pitt in Hollywood premieres November 8 and includes an interview with a Pitt alum and director Jon Hill and director of photography Nate Cornett.

In order to fund the podcast, Asciutto said he coordinated with Och to apply for a Summer Undergraduate Research Scholarship through the universities Research Office. The award provides a $4,000 stipend for students to use independently in research over the summer. He used this award to acquire proper audio and recording equipment, as well as a location to record the podcast in Los Angeles.

Och, who advised Asciutto on the project, said the podcast seemed like a great idea for the award and that Pitt’s LA director Carl Kurlander would be a great resource for finding interviews with alumni.

I immediately realized this would be a great project to submit to the Office of Undergraduate Research for an undergraduate summer research fellowship, so Ben began to develop his research proposal based on his work in a course mandatory for the major, Och said. [Kurlander] has strong relationships with many alumni in LA and elsewhere, so I think Professor Kurlander helped Ben with a number of initial introductions.

Erin Wheeler, a career consultant at Pitt, helped Asciutto coordinate an event to introduce the podcast to students when the first episode airs on October 10. She talked about how important internships and opportunities like this are for students as they approach graduation.

Having experiential learning like internships, job shadowing and study abroad and outside opportunities is always helpful. This will give students the opportunity to better understand themselves and their ideal work environment, Wheeler said. That being said, experiences don’t always have to be far away, they can be local as well as within states to glean knowledge and exposure to unique opportunities.

Asciutto expressed his gratitude to the Pitt in LA program for giving him the opportunity to work on projects and introducing him to the alumni community.

It’s been one of the biggest takeaways I’ve had at Pitt in my years that there’s such an amazing, resourceful, and welcoming community in Los Angeles that’s ready to help current students, a said Asciutto.

Asciutto is also currently the executive producer of Pitt Tonight, a student-run late-night talk show in its eighth season. He is working on his CGI film to complete his film degree and has expressed a desire to do more documentary work and generally keep busy in the future.

I feel like I’m still working on something, Asciutto said. It’s something I want to continue when I graduate, just that kind of project-based work where I’m involved in various media, film and TV assets. If I can have a lifestyle like that, that would be ideal.