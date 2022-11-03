Ducks’ Trevor Zegras delivers entertainment and results

SAN JOSE Trevor Zegras wasn’t just a must-watch hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

On Tuesday night, the Ducks star expanded his must-have hockey role as ESPN had him mic in the teams’ 6-5 win over the Sharks, which was decided by a shootout.

Zegras: My tooth went into the glass!

Here we are! Here we are! said Zegras, patting teammate Adam Henrique on the head on the Ducks bench.

This exchange between James Reimer and Trevor Zegras pic.twitter.com/2njjz8qkgI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2022

Zegras was as entertaining as you could imagine, fun to watch and, that night, fun to listen to. Of course, not everyone was captivated by Zegras Unplugged, starting with veteran Sharks defenseman Matt Benning after that encounter at 12:31 of the second period. On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety fined Zegras $1,500 for slashing Benning.

Benning was unhappy with Zegras’ “cheap hit” after the match. Did Zegras get off lightly with only 2 penalty minutes here? #SJSharks have a re-game with the Ducks this Saturday -> https://t.co/njBpkoN7pO pic.twitter.com/uYMPX4ZRzY —Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 2, 2022

He went for a cheap shot, Benning told reporters in the Sharks locker room. It’s like that.

Benning had reason to be unhappy with a minus-3 in the first 20 minutes, which included being walked on by Henrique. He finished one minus-two through three periods and overtime.

Zegras himself was sometimes restless. He and teammate Troy Terry both scored in the shootout to give the Ducks their third win of the season.

I was very angry today, said Zegras. I hope they didn’t catch all the anger stuff. Things weren’t going our way on the power play and I was just tweeting everyone. I have good teammates to calm me down,

The Ducks power play went 0-for-4, including on a one-man overtime advantage when Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson was called out for holding at 22 seconds. The Ducks are 0-for-27 on the power play, a streak that began after the season opener against Seattle in which they scored twice on the power play.

The Ducks survived a career performance from Karlsson, who recorded his first NHL hat trick and added an assist. It happened in his 850th NHL game and the reborn Swede is the league’s leading defenseman scorer.

Karlsson completed the hat trick with 2:12 remaining to push it into overtime. Just before that, Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz made the game saver, a sprawling effort to stop Steven Lorentz.

Anthonys the best hes still ready to go, Zegras said. That glove he made, oh my. What is he doing?

Almost lost in the chaos, another intriguing storyline, Ducks rookie Mason McTavish was playing center for the first time this season. He didn’t get much ice time on the fourth line, however, clocking a game-high 6 minutes, further proof that the NHL is a tough league, even for someone as physically mature as McTavish.

It looks like it will be more than an occasional move for someone who projects himself as a center. Ducks coach Dallas Eakins suggested McTavish would get more ice time depending on how the game went

I could stick with that, Eakins said. The game of the players dictates the minutes and sometimes the game dictates the minutes. Tonight, the game dictated only lines of minutes. I must have called them six or seven times when suddenly there was a penalty. Or we took a penalty. Or they took a penalty. Or a face-off in zone D.

The game didn’t work tonight. I had no problem with their game. It was just the flow of the game.