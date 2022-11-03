Entertainment
Young the Giant brings American Bollywood to the Aragon Ballroom
Following the release of their fifth album, alternative rock band Young the Giant performed a combination of old hits and new songs at their Oct. 27 show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom with opening act by Danielle Ponder. The packed crowd sang along with a mix of upbeat and emotional songs suitable for any alternative playlist.
The group released the American Bollywood album in four acts: ORIGINS, Exile, BATTLE and Denouement. The band released their first four songs on July 15, and the album was released in its entirety on October 21.
American Bollywood tells the story of a Native American immigrant caught between his ancestral home in India and unfamiliarity with the United States.
Playing her very first set in Chicago, soul singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder opened for Young the Giant.
Some Of Us Are Brave, a song from his debut album of the same name, expressed his love for music and faith in his career.
Who will feel my pain? Who’s gonna say my name? / There’s no choice but to be brave, sang Ponder.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Young the Giant emerged to a roaring crowd with vocalist Sameer Ghadia and bassist Payam Doostzadeh. They led with American Bollywood, a song that describes the struggles of an immigrant and his family’s multi-generational journey.
Mirroring the narrative of their albums, the band divided their setlist into four acts consisting of four or five songs. Between acts, the stage grew dark and an unnamed female voice told a story of immigrants.
Looking around the venue, lead singer Sameer Gadhia said the castle-like appearance of Aragon Ballrooms with Mediterranean facades built into the second floor fit well with the albums narrative of five brothers returning to rule their homeland. .
With each song, Gadhia maneuvered around the stage and interacted with the fans, encouraging the crowd to sing along and wave their arms. Guitarist Eric Cannata danced to the left side of the stage and sang with Gadhias’ vocals, smiling and grooving while providing powerful riffs.
Midway through the set, Gadhia recalled her band’s previous performances in Chicago and their first gig in the city in September 2012 at Lincoln Hall. Gadhia also praised Lollapalooza and said he treasured the group’s first performance at the festival in 2014 and their second appearance in 2021.
Much to the delight of the crowd, songs from the band’s 2018 album Mirror Master, such as Heat of the Summer and Tightrope, have been incorporated into new songs.
I don’t know how I ended / So close to where I started, Gadhia sang during Tightrope.
Throughout the set, fans jumped up and down to energetic ballads and screamed as Gadhia danced across the stage. During slower songs like Call Me Back, fans were swept away by touching lyrics and Doostzadeh’s dark bass performance.
I’ve waited so long / Days have come and gone / Don’t let me hang, Gadhia sang.
The band ended their set with My Body, the first single from their 2012 self-titled album. Fans jumped to Cannatas’ riffs while singing along to one of the band’s most popular songs.
After the band left the stage, fans gave a deafening plea for an encore. Shortly after, the band returned to the stage and played three memorable songs as a disco ball illuminated the room, sending beams of light across the mystical night sky from the painted ceilings.
The band closed the show with Silvertongue, an upbeat song about the ability to persuade others.
Drives you to delirium / Got, got that silver / Got that silvertongue like, Gadhia sang.
Before leaving the stage, Gadhia thanked the fans for 12 years of support and praised the opening act for Ponders. Fans then crowded out of the packed venue and lined up to buy merchandise.
Young the Giant has become a staple on alternative rock playlists over the past decade. The band’s energetic performance demonstrated their active stage presence and cemented their reputation as alternative rock visionaries.
American Bollywood and the rest of the Young the Giants discography are available on all major streaming platforms.
