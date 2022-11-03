Actor inspired by On Your Feet! icon coming to LMA – Lowell Sun

Samuel Garnica has been in film, television and music since he was a child in Venezuela. But he has never toured before until now.

And hes euphoric with the prospect of bringing on your feet! to audiences across the country over the next six months, including a stop at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, November 9.

I’m really excited, the lovely Garnica said last week from Elmira, NY, where the cast was in tech rehearsal before touring began.

On your feet! is the true and inspiring story of the heart, the legacy and two people who believed in their talent and each other to become an international sensation. This pair, of course, is Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Garnica plays Emilio Estefan, Gloria’s husband and an iconic Cuban-American musician and producer who first rose to prominence as a member of the Miami Sound Machine. Estefan is credited with paving the way for the crossover explosion of Latin music in the late 90s, primarily through artists he brought to the forefront of the American music scene, including Gloria, of course, as well as others, including Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

The show is an umbrella for their lives, says Garnica, who also played Emilio in the Spanish-language edition of On Your Feet!

He met the couple in Washington, DC, when they took the stage after a performance of the Spanish version.

It was like receiving a huge wave of energy when they took the stage. He is a creative force, a truly visionary person and a real component of self-confidence. I will never forget him, said Garnica.

At 36, he is passionate about all aspects of performing and loves the opportunities in the United States, where he immigrated eight years ago.

It is an honor as an immigrant to play this role and to realize that you have to be open to change and challenges, he said.

He plans to continue to pursue Broadway and film roles and be a role model for rising youngsters in show business.

I’m passionate about it and can’t wait to see what’s next, he said.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is part of the 2022-23 Broadway series. Individual tickets cost between $39 and $126.50 at etix.com/ticket/p/8386008/on-your-feet-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?_ga=2.138420275.1042128433.1667327451-1908038509.1666750191.

