LAPD captain covered up sexual abuse allegation against CBS:AG’s Moonves





LOS ANGELES, CA A retired Los Angeles Police Department captain is facing allegations that he repeatedly intervened to thwart an investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Hollywood Powerhouse and the former CEO of CBS, Les Moonves.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into the officer on Wednesday at the same time as she announced that CBS and Moonves would pay $30.5 million for conspiring to cover up the sexual assault allegations against Moonves. to investors, regulators and the public. According to James, an LAPD captain played a key role in the cover-up. The LAPD later identified the officer as Cmdr. Cory Palka, who was Hollywood station captain in 2017 and 2018 and has since retired.

This happened at the height of the #MeToo movement, which ultimately led to Moonves being ousted at CBS. The New York Attorney General alleges that the officer, whom LAPD Chief Michel Moore later identified as the former commander of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division, shared an unredacted police report with a CBS executive working for Moonves as soon as it was dropped off. According to James, the captain continued to interfere with Moonves with case updates and efforts to prevent press leaks.

The captain’s trick sparked a cover-up campaign by CBS and Moonves, who at one point sent a text message saying “I hope we can kill the PD media. Then figure out what (the woman who filed the complaint) wants,” prosecutors said. . When the allegations became public, the captain texted the CBS executive, We have worked so hard to try to avoid this day. I’m so sad, Deadline reported.

Moore denounced his former captain on Wednesday in a written statement. Most appalling is the alleged breach of trust of a victim of sexual assault, among the most vulnerable, by a member of the LAPD. It erodes public trust and does not reflect our values ​​as an organization.

The department has opened its own investigation “into the conduct of the retired commanding officer as well as to identify any other members of the organization who may have been involved”, he added. Most of the $30.5 million payment announced Wednesday will be distributed to CBS shareholders, according to New York prosecutors. As part of resolving the case, the network will also need to revise its policies on sexual harassment reporting and training. “As a publicly traded company, CBS failed in its most basic duty to be honest and transparent with the public and investors,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “After attempting to bury the truth to protect their fortunes, CBS and Leslie Moonves are today paying millions of dollars for their wrongdoings. Today’s action should send a strong message to New York businesses that Profiting from injustice will not be tolerated and those who break the law will be held accountable.” According to the New York Attorney General’s office, while the investigation into the allegations against Moonves was ongoing, the former captain and CBS officials made “misleading statements” to the public and regulators before the allegations surfaced. become public. The New York Attorney General noted that Mooves said at a public event that he “was not aware of workplace harassment issues, as he worked privately to suppress another allegation uncovered by a journalist”.

Moonves, now 73, was ousted in late 2018 amid allegations of sexual harassment. He tendered his resignation in September 2018 following an article in The New Yorker magazine detailing allegations of harassment of six women by Moonves in the 1980s and 1990s. Moonves has publicly denied any wrongdoing. The network’s board of directors determined in December of that year that there were grounds to fire Moonves for cause, meaning he was formally terminated and left unable to collect a scheduled severance package. of $120 million. The situation has raised questions about how the network handles harassment complaints. The company’s internal investigation into the situation ultimately concluded that harassment and retaliation were not pervasive on the network. “However, investigators learned of past incidents of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct and concluded that the company’s historical policies, practices and structures did not reflect a high institutional priority for the prevention of harassment and retaliation” , according to a 2018 board statement. “The survey determined that resources dedicated to the company’s human resources function, training and development, and diversity and inclusion initiatives inadequate given the size and complexity of CBS’ business. “Employees also cited past incidents in which HR and the business failed to hold top performers accountable for their conduct and failed to protect employees from retaliation,” the board statement said. administration.

Separately, the network will pay nearly $15 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by a shareholder in response to Moonves’ handling of the allegations. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. PLEASE REFRESH SCREEN FOR UPDATES. City and Patch News Service member Paige Austin contributed to this report.

