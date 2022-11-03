Daily Quiz | About Shah Rukh Khan





Known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, considered one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema, celebrates his 57th birthday today. Here is a quiz on the famous cinema icon

1. Along with the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan also owns another Caribbean Premier League cricket team. What is the name of the team? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Riders of the Trinbago Knights I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Before Shah Rukh Khan became a star in Bollywood, he made his debut on the small screen, through the television series Fauji. This is because the series he signed before Fauji was delayed. Name the show and director he signed on to first. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dil Dariya, Lekh Tandon I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. It is an Indian English-language television movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. The show was written by a Booker Prize-winning Indian author. The show follows a group of architecture students in their final year of college. Name the show and the author. SHOW ANSWER Answer : In which Annie gives him those, Arundhati Roy I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In one of the interviews later in his career, Shah Rukh Khan said that this film, which won him a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Performance, is his favorite. What is the movie? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a NASA scientist who patriotically returns to India to rekindle his roots in Swades. The shooting of the films crossed a ceiling by crossing this course. What is that? SHOW ANSWER Answer : It became the first Indian photo to be taken inside NASA's research facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Shah Rukh Khan, in his critically acclaimed film, My Name is Khan, suffers from a neurological disorder. What is that? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Asperger Syndrome I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION seven. It was a game show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, based on a popular American game show, and aired on Indian TV channel STAR Plus. The castmates were five school-age children chosen by the show's producers, and the show ended with Lalu Prasad Yadav as a special guest. Name the show. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 8What do the films Darr, Zamaana Deewana, Yes Boss and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega have in common? SHOW ANSWER Answer : His name is Rahul in all of them I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION

