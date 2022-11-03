Entertainment
Who is Kevin Costner? Fox Nation explores Hollywood icon’s life, career before ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’
Hollywood legend Kevin Costner has been hailed as one of the greatest comedians, becoming a global sensation in the film industry by pursuing his ultimate dream of storytelling.
Fox Nation’s new “Who’s Kevin Costner?” explores how famous Costner became for becoming one of the most legendary actors and filmmakers to ever “succeed” in the movie industry.
“field of dreamsfor him, was really a tribute to an ordinary guy, a farmer from Iowa who was inspired by certain voices in his head, and Kevin thought that this movie was kind of our generation. It’s a wonderful life“, said Hollywood journalist Jeanne Wolf in the Fox Nation special. “After the release of this film. People looked at Kevin Costner and said, yeah, here’s our next Jimmy Stewart.”
FOX NATION SIGNS DEAL WITH KEVIN COSTNER FOR YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY’ SERIES
But Costner was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth and had no connection to the world of Hollywood before he rose to fame.
Costner grew up in Compton, California, a historically crime-ridden town in Los Angeles County, and was very involved in his community and his Baptist church as a child.
He then attended Cal State Fullerton, where he went to study business; but it wasn’t until years – and several jobs – later that he decided to pursue his true career dream: acting.
“We choose our Hollywood legends,” said Wolf in the Fox Nation special. “Kevin, the crowd loves him, the industry loves him, and they think of him as a great, fabulous guy. He’s a very curious guy. So if he was on a set, he would watch how they make the movie. He was watching what was important.”
KEVIN COSTNER COMMEMORATES YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, PATRIOT AWARDS HONOR HEROISM ON FOX NATION THIS NOVEMBER
“He just learned everything he needed to know to be a great filmmaker,” she continued. “He just wanted to know what it would be like to be part of greatness.”
His role in The big thrill – one of his earliest films – served as a springboard for some of his most notable roles to come.
“Starting in 1987, that was the period where Kevin was really all over Hollywood’s greatest hits,” said Entertainment Tonight’s former editor Jennifer Peros. “You had The Untouchables, No Way Out, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams These four films combined made approximately $284 million.”
And even though Costner didn’t grow up as a cowboy, he had a love for western movies. He then played several roles in related films where he was able to achieve this dream.
YELLOWSTONE POSTPONES OPENING OF ROADS TO NOV. 1
dance with wolves is what many say made Costner recognizable in the industry and propelled him into a wide range of characters he would play for years to come.
Costner currently stars in the Emmy-nominated hit series Yellowstone, playing John Dutton, a patriarch who runs his family’s sixth-generation Montana ranch.
Later this month, Costner is set to appear in a new Fox Nation limited series celebrating the oldest national park that occupies land in Wyoming and Montana. The four-part series, “Yellowstone: One-Fifty,” stars Costner and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the park’s induction.
Fox Nation subscribers can stream “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” on Sunday, November 20.
For more on Kevin Costner's early life and legendary acting career, subscribe to Fox Nation and stream Who is Kevin Costner?
fox nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers.
