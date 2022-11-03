Climate activists sentenced to month in jail for protesting Vermeer | Entertainment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s iconic Girl with a Pearl Earring during a climate protest last week were sentenced to two months in prison on Wednesday, with prosecutors saying their action had crossed an acceptable line of protest.
Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague, meaning the men will serve a month. A third suspect is due to appear in court on Friday. Their identities have not been disclosed, in accordance with Dutch privacy rules.
One man stuck his head to the glass protecting the 17th century masterpiece in the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The second man, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words Just Stop Oil, then stuck his hand to the wall next to the painting. A third man filmed the protest.
The painting was not damaged, but the glass covering it had to be replaced and the protest caused other minor damage, prosecutors said. The painting was put back on his wall a day later.
Vermeer was not a prolific artist taking a long time on each work and roughly three dozen of his paintings have survived, exhibited in museums and galleries in various countries.
In a statement, prosecutors in The Hague said “the activists’ goal, however important you consider it, does not justify the means.
Prosecutors had requested four-month sentences, saying they wanted to send the message that paintings are hung in museums to be enjoyed and not exploited for militant purposes. You keep your hands away from them.
Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest took place in London, where protesters threw soup on Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh at the National Gallery. In these two cases, the paintings were not damaged.
