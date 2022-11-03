Boxer-turned-actor Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton becomes youngest athlete to sign with Jordan Brand





Javon “Wanna” Walton’s rise to stardom continues. The 16-year-old boxer-turned-actor made history this week when he announced via Instagram that he had signed a deal with Jordan Brand, making him the youngest member of ‘Team Jordan’. According SneakerNews, Nike is currently working with Walton to release a boxing shoe, in which Walton will train and compete. The boot is expected to draw design cues from previous boots worn by Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward. Walton, best known for his role as Ashtray on the HBO series “Euphoria,” is an amateur boxer from Georgia with victories in multiple junior amateur tournaments, including five Georgia state titles. With 80 amateur fights under his belt, Walton, who was recently cast in a role on Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ says he plans to turn pro when he turns 18, despite the success he has had. known in his acting career. “I’m not just an actor, you know, it’s not like it’s the first time,” Walton told ESPN in August. “Boxing is first. I love to play, but boxing has always been my priority and it’s something I love too much. And I will never forget boxing. That’s what I will do for the rest of my life.” Although many came to recognize him for his television and film roles, Walton was famous for his talent in the ring. He and his dad, DJ Walton, went viral for their appearance on Steve Harvey’s ‘STEVE’ show as Javon showed off his hand speed and swagger well beyond his years. DJ, a boxing trainer and founder of a boxing equipment company, Onward Athletics, started coaching when he saw his kids were interested in the sport. For Javon, it was when he was 4 years old. Since then, he has been trained by his father. Javon’s background and combat experience proved to be beneficial on the big screen as he filmed for the movie “Samaritan” with Sylvester Stallone. The two were able to work on boxing scenes together in the film. “Doing the boxing scenes was a lot of fun. [I] have to do it with [Stallone]which is amazing,” he said. “It was cool to be able to share this moment with [him] because he’s such a historian and he knows his boxing.” With such a bright future, in the boxing ring and at the box office, Walton had the opportunity to be mentored by a host of successful people. He thinks the best advice he’s ever received is to “stay humble and hungry”. If Walton can maintain that mentality as his stardom continues to rise, the boxing world could see him much more often.

