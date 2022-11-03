Great White will soon be offering breakfast burritos at a former West Hollywood laundromat





Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood is increasingly busy: an Aussie cafe open all day Great White whose first location grounded in Venice in 2017, followed by an outpost on Tony Larchmont in 2021, opens its third location at 8917 Melrose on November 11. This means WeHo will soon have easy access to the Great Whites’ beloved breakfast burrito (considered one of the best in town), as well as the bowls, juices, smoothies and fired pizzas of woods for which coffee has become famous. The 5,000-square-foot West Hollywood location, housed in a former laundromat, will be easily spotted, with its light pink exterior (a color chosen to match one of the co-owners’ childhood homes). The overall aesthetic nods to other Great White locations, with soft woods, clay wall sconces, and zellige tiles. Other notable design details include a Portuguese limestone bar, a large outdoor patio equipped with two fireplaces, and an additional private outdoor dining area that seats up to 12 people. Chef Juan Ferreiro has concocted new menu items for this particular spot (soon to be available at all three), including the winter citrus, pistachio and smoked oil burrata; chicken shawarma with charred cauliflower and pickled raisins, garlic yogurt and pita bread; and wild arugula pesto pasta with whipped goat cheese and tomato-chili jam. Also expect a list of highly drinkable natural wines from Tabula Rasa vet Andy Miller. Great White Melrose will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from November 11. Reservations are available through Lost. Pepsis Dig In Day supports black-owned Los Angeles restaurants This Saturday, November 5, Angelenos will be able to brunch for free at Neighborhood by GS and Sky’s Gourmet Tacosas part of Pepsis second Digging in the day, an initiative that celebrates local Black-owned businesses across the country. Pepsi is covering between $2,000 and $5,000 in free brunch at participating restaurants, so get there early to enter. It appears the drinks giant is taking more intentional steps in supporting the black community since brands Kendall Jenner kerfuffle in 2017. Damian partners with Flamingo Estate Modern Mexican Restaurant Enrique Olveras Damian has partnered with Domain of pink flamingos propose a series of special offers highlighting products from the estate’s orchards and gardens and its network of farms. New dishes, crafted by chef Jesus Chuy Cervantes in collaboration with the estate, include shrimp aguachile topped with avocado and dressed in a spicy green jus made with apples and fennel; and honey squash chiliatole, a savory vegetable broth thickened with masa and honey squash and topped with hominy, herbs and a pumpkin seed pesto. Find them at the restaurant from November 9 to 13. The tartare is at the top More than Los Angeles MagazineFull Josh Lurie five creative versions of tartar around town, from table-prepared wagyu tartare at Akira Backs Absteak to Dunsmoors lamb loin tartare sprinkled with crispy artichoke, mint, smoked flounder sauce and bottarga. A Sunday dinner you can’t refuse Fanny’s The Bill Chait-supported restaurant at the Academy Museum presents a weekly Sunday dinner menu this Sunday, November 6, featuring family-style dishes inspired by The Godfather in collaboration with the museums November 3 start of the galleries dedicated to the 1972 classic by Francis Ford Coppola. Weekly rotating dishes will include Connies Crispy Calamari, A Pasta You Cant Refuse and Sonnys Bada-Bing! Ribs. Reservations can be made via open table and Lost. Ask Superba to cook Thanksgiving dinner Superba Food & Breads four locations (Venice, Hollywood, North Hollywood and Pasadena) all launched Thanksgiving food and drink pre-orders to go. The menu includes whole roasted Marys turkeys, sausage stuffing, browned green beans and Honeycrisp apple pies. In addition to a la carte cocktails and wine offerings, there’s also a four-course drink pairing, with tastes of an espresso martini. Pre-orders are open until November 17 for pickup on November 24. For more Thanksgiving dinner and takeout ideas, head here.

Register to receive the newsletter

LA eater

Subscribe to our newsletter. 8917 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2022/11/2/23436792/great-white-melrose-west-holllywood-opening-thanksgiving-superba-am-intel-morning-briefing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos