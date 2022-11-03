Pathaan is great but what about the mediocrity that eats Bollywood

2022 has been nothing short of a nightmare for Bollywood. Other than Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Brahmstra: Part One Shiva, no films were successful.

Very few, like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, were mediocre and the rest were downright disasters. Yesterday on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Yash Raj Films released Pathaan’s teaser and it received a monstrous response.

It’s a really well-cut teaser and even made recordings on YouTube and Twitter.

Given the pathetic state of YRF movies, the studio’s dominance rests heavily on Pathaan’s success.

And everything is great. But what about Bollywood as a whole?

Bollywood has been the biggest movie industry in India for about 7 long decades but the last two years have really shown that if they don’t work on their content then they simply won’t survive.

Boycott the calls, cancel the culture and it’s all a joke. They will not leave any significant impact on the movie industry and only exist among Facebook uncles and Twitter trends. Otherwise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Brahmstra will never be so successful in hitting the money.

There are several factors that bring BO collections down and the most important of them is the content.

Too many remakes and average storylines are the biggest villains Bollywood has to defeat.

We never get anything as jaw-dropping as Bollywood’s RRR or Kantara. Why is this so?

Pathaan is not equal to Bollywood. Big budget action movies like Pathaan, Tiger 3 or Fighter are not enough for the survival of the industry.

The industry will survive as it did in 2018, when even a low-budget but brilliant original film like Andhadhun would earn stacks of box office ratings.

Low and medium budget movies are what any industry lays the groundwork for big budget movies. Bollywood must not only understand but embrace this in its way of working.

