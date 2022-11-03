Entertainment
A drug-addicted actor attacked a taxi driver with a chain that was part of his Macbeth costume
An actor was on drugs and alcohol when he attacked a taxi driver with a bike chain that was part of his Macbeth outfit, a court heard.
ames Walsh (38) of Burnell Park Green, Carpenterstown, Dublin damaged the victim’s car by repeatedly hitting the vehicle with the chain. He then attempted to hit the victim with the chain.
He pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to criminal damage at Aaron Quay in Dublin city center on September 29, 2018.
Sinad McMullan BL, prosecuting, told the court that the victim, Ian Sweeney, was sitting in his taxi at night when a man on the sidewalk started shouting I want a fucking taxi, at him.
The victim rolled down the car window and told the man, who was the accused, that he was sorry but he was on his way to pick someone up.
Walsh yelled at him I don’t care, then pulled out what looked like an unused silver bike chain and started tying the car with it.
Mr Sweeney tried to pull the car away but it was stuck in traffic at a red light. He moved the car into the next lane while also moving into the passenger seat to avoid being hit by the chain through the window.
He was holding the wheel of the car and also managed to press the emergency services button on his phone.
The court heard that, coincidentally, armed members of the Emergency Response Unit were driving past the scene and the victim saw the blue lights and got out of his car and signaled Garda.
When Garda went to arrest Walsh, he said: You can never kill me. Karl Moran BL, defending, told the court that his client appeared to be hallucinating and had no idea of reality at this stage.
He said Walsh had been drinking heavily at a bar earlier that night and some people gave him Xanax pills.
Walsh told Garda he felt crazy and remembers being chased by people he shouted at and then nothing else before seeing the blue lights of Garda vehicles.
Walsh had a seizure while Garda was tending to him. He was taken to hospital where a CT scan revealed abnormalities in his brain.
He later told Garda: If I did anything abnormal that night, I have no memory.
The victim told the court that she was very scared as she was assaulted in a confined space and no one came to help her. He said no one should be attacked while trying to make a living and he is still reliving the attack to this day.
Mr Moran said his client is a skilled actor who was in a production of Macbeth at night and wore the chain as a key case as part of his costume.
He said his client, who now works as a chef, hasn’t been drinking downtown since that night. He said his previous convictions, for possession of a pellet gun and for threatening to kill or cause serious bodily harm, dated back to when he was 18.
Judge Martin Nolan said it was a serious offense but he didn’t think Walsh deserved to go to jail. He suspended a 20-month prison sentence on the condition that Walsh collect 4,000 within the next six months, to be offered to the victim.
He said it was part of the punishment and if the victim did not wish to take the money, the guard should give it to a local charity.
