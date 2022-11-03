The best Genie+ strategy for Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disneys Hollywood Studios is a wildly popular Disney Park at the Walt Disney World Resort that invites Guests to experience their own adventures on the big screen with incredible attractions and experiences that bring Hollywood to life. Disney Park opened on May 1, 1989 as Disney-MGM Studios and then changed its name in 2008, but the main theme has always been the same: bringing Hollywood to life.

Guests who visit Disneys Hollywood Studios today can discover some of the most immersive and thrilling attractions and experiences at Walt Disney World Resort in areas such as Sunset Boulevard, Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxys Edge and Hollywood Boulevard.

With popular attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Star Tours The Adventures Continue it’s not surprising that the Disney park can be extremely crowded on busy days.

RELATED: The Best Disney Genie+ Strategy for EPCOT

Instead of just accepting the crowds and spending tons of time wasting time waiting in line, visitors want to make the most of every moment at Disneys Hollywood Studios and be able to enjoy as many attractions and experiences as possible.

One of the best ways to do this is to take advantage of the Disney Genie+ service, which essentially replaced the FastPass system that guests had come to know and love over the years. Disney Genie+ is an additional purchase that costs a fee per person per day, and fees vary depending on the day of the week, time of year, and Disney park.

Guests could find themselves paying between $15 and $22 per person per day, depending on when they plan to visit Walt Disney World Resort.

RELATED: A Guide to Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World

To use the Disney Genie+ system, guests must download the My Disney Experience app, activate an account, link their tickets, and ensure they make a Disney Park reservation for a specific day for Disneys Hollywood Studios. Once they’ve completed all of these steps, they’re ready to start using the Disney Genie+ system to save time during a day at the Disney park!

Disney Genie+ can be purchased through the My Disney Experience app any time after midnight on the day guests plan to visit Disneys Hollywood Studios, and the real work begins at 7 a.m. each morning.

Disney Genie+ offers Guests the ability to reserve Lightning Lane access to attractions at Disneys Hollywood Studios and assigns them specific time windows to return and enjoy the experience with little or no wait time, saving money a lot of time that would otherwise have been spent waiting. line.

Before you can start booking at 7 a.m., guests must create a plan for their day at Disneys Hollywood Studios and decide which attractions are their top priorities for enjoying. Popular attractions like the ones listed above are Disney Genie + Lightning Lane’s top picks as they tend to have the longest lines, so customers should choose one of these options as a priority for booking at 7 a.m.

The best way to score amazing time for a Disney Genie + Lightning Lane selection is to log into the My Disney Experience app at 6:58 a.m. and start refreshing the page just before 7:00 a.m. Once selections officially open, guests should immediately select the experience that is the highest priority for them and book a return window. So let’s just say that guests are more interested in enjoying Slinky Dog Dash; this should be their priority when the 7 hour window opens.

Important note to consider: star wars: Rise of the Resistance is not available as a Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane selection. This hugely popular attraction only has an ever-long queue or is available as an individual Lightning Lane purchase.

This additional purchase is an option for other popular Walt Disney World Resort attractions, including Avatar Flight of Passage in Disneys Animal Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in the Magic Kingdom, and requires a additional purchase which can also be made at 7 a.m.

Guests eager to enjoy star wars: Rise of the Resistance has to make the choice at 7 a.m. whether to prioritize booking this individual Lightning Lane or booking other experiences on Disney Genie+ first.

After booking their initial Disney Genie + Lightning Lane selection at 7 a.m., guests have some downtime as their next selection can be made once they tap their MagicBands at the return time for that experience or two hours after the opening of the Disney park. So, for example, if a guest has a 9:30 a.m. return window for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, they can book another Disney Genie + Lightning Lane selection once they tap that attraction.

Alternatively, if their first return window isn’t until 4 p.m. and Disneys Hollywood Studios opens at 9 a.m., they can start making additional selections at 11 a.m. (or two hours after the park opens).

RELATED: The Best Disney Genie+ Strategy For The Magic Kingdom

Once guests are eligible to book additional Disney Genie + Lightning Lane selections, they should immediately book more return windows to continue saving a lot of time, avoiding long lines. While priority should always be on popular attractions which tend to have longer lines, visitors can also stack the windows back for less crowded attractions like Muppet* Vision 3D, Lightning McQueens Racing Academy and Alien Swirling Saucers.

Even saving twenty minutes by skipping the line at each of these attractions adds up and leaves more time to enjoy other experiences throughout the Disney park.

And there, we have a strategy to effectively use the Disney Genie+ system to save time and make the most of Disneys Hollywood Studios! Customers should be sure to plan ahead, prioritize popular attractions with long wait times, strategically stack return windows to save extra time, and decide how high a priority driving. star wars: Rise of the Resistance is for them. Doing all of these steps will ensure you have an amazing day at Disneys Hollywood Studios!