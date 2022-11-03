Blockchain Disruption Hits Hollywood | Join our next AMA with SOLIS

The way we all consume content has changed dramatically over the past 40 years.

Until recently, we only had a handful of TV channels to choose from and if there was a show you liked, tuning in at a specific time was essential. After the evening news aired, you had to wait for the morning paper for the latest headlines.

But the internet changed all that and allowed talented digital content creators to build their own empires outside of traditional networks and studios. Not only did this allow for a much richer mix of stories to be told, but it gave audiences exciting ways to engage with the shows they love.

In the latest live session on Cointelegraph’s YouTube page Ask Me Anything, we’ll be joined by the co-founders of SOLIS a company that facilitates direct engagement between creatives and their communities. With decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Brett Claywell and Brendan de Kauwe are transforming the way movies, digital content and TV shows are funded, monetized and produced.

A new approach

SOLIS has a marketplace where creators can generate new forms of revenue by releasing digital collectibles curated based on their intellectual property. It’s a concept currently being explored by some of the biggest entertainment brands in the world and one that is set to have an indelible impact in Hollywood and beyond.

Separately, a compliant securities trading platform has been unveiled so that creators can offer investors stakes in upcoming feature films and digital content, facilitated by token issuance.

During the AMA, Brett and Brendan of SOLIS will focus on the evolution of the entertainment industry through the advent of blockchain technology. They will discuss how new funding mechanisms are helping to cultivate dynamic and imaginative projects that otherwise might never have seen the light of day. Plus, they’ll show how this approach can help build and sustain communities in new ways, bringing audiences closer to content than ever before.

Another hot topic concerns ownership of intellectual property and how profits are shared among the talented people who bring projects to life. Brett and Brendan strongly believe that SOLIS and blockchain technology are helping create a fairer playing field for creators and a refreshing alternative to Hollywood record labels and studios.

SOLIS projects include The Fantasy Football Cause, a weekly fantasy football show that sees teams raise money for the charities close to their hearts.

Additionally, Spoken World is hosted by the founders of Da Poetry Lounge, the longest running open-mic poetry lounge in the United States. This program aims to showcase the brightest artists the space has to offer and become the epicenter of the spoken word community.

CausPlay IRL lets the public admire awesome themed cosplay designs and get involved in the production, design and ownership of new costumes. Elsewhere, HERvoice is an NFT project that seeks to amplify the voices of women everywhere through dance, poetry and generative art.

This dynamic and diverse lineup of entertainment, sports and culture is complemented by Affect Change, a series of in-depth shows that focus on thought leaders and influencers solving issues that impact the communities that affect them. surround.

Is there anything else you would like to know? Be sure to join the YouTube chat room and ask your questions there.

The SOLIS Live AMA takes place on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET (7 p.m. UTC.) Tune in to The Cointelegraph YouTube page and smash these like and subscribe buttons for all our future videos and updates.

