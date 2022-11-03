South Korean game publisher Com2uS buys $47 million worth of shares from K-Pop giant SM Entertainment (report)

Com2uS, a South Korean game publisher, has acquired a 4.2% stake in K-pop company SM Entertainment after acquiring 990,000 shares in two weeks for an undisclosed amount.

The development has been reported by several news outlets in South Korea, citing a Com2uS press release.

Com2uS wouldn’t reveal how much it paid for the shares, but the Korea Economic Daily reports that the value of the shares acquired was 67 billion South Korean won ($47 million).

According to reports, Com2uS purchased the shares from October 12 to October 31, stating in a press release quoted by Korean media that it believes SM Entertainments stocks are undervalued and that the company has strong growth potential for the future.

Founded in 1995, SM Entertainment has become one of the biggest K-Pop agencies in South Korea. Its roster includes big stars like SUPER JUNIOR, Girls Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, KANGTA, BoA, TVXQ!, NCT, and aespa.

The company has a market capitalization of approximately 1.57 trillion South Korean won. In comparison, its counterpart HYBE, the parent company of the BTS BIGHIT MUSIC management team, has a market capitalization of 5.15 trillion South Korean wonwhile TWICE management JYP Entertainment is valued at 1.96 trillion South Korean won.

But SM Entertainments share price has fallen more than 10% year-to-date on Wednesday (November 2) in a volatile trading environment.

On Tuesday (November 1), the company’s stock price was down 22% from its April 1 peak of 85,900 South Korean Won.

SM Entertainment is one of the top entertainment companies that have contributed to the popularization of Korean popular culture around the world, Com2uS was cited as said by Korea JoongAng Daily.

It sold foundations with revenue of 700 billion won and net profit of 130 billion won in 2021 and has the most diverse portfolio of artists among K-pop agencies, the company added.

There is reportedly speculation that Com2uS has built up its stake in SM Entertainment ahead of the upcoming agencies general meeting scheduled for March 2023 to support SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man as minority shareholders push for his resignation in as chief producer.

On October 14, SM Entertainment cut ties with Like Planning, a private company wholly owned by Lee following investor concerns over annual payments of tens of billions of South Korean won to the Lee company.

The company noted at the time that SM Entertainment paid 24 billion South Korean won to Like Planning in 2021, which represents 3.42% of the company’s sales in the last fiscal year.

Lee is the largest shareholder of SM Entertainments with an 18.5% stake. The contract with Like Planning was due to expire by the end of the year, but on October 14, the company’s board of directors voted to end the contract after receive in September an intention to terminate the production contract in advance”.

At the time, SM Entertainment told shareholders that, “With the production system that Lee has established for 25 years and works well, he is confident that good junior producers will get by without too much difficulty. He added that it is also reasonable to humbly accept the advice of minority shareholders to step down (as chief producer), the Korea Timetables reported.

Some analysts expect the termination of the Like Planning contract to be beneficial for SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment’s earnings structure is expected to improve when the contract with Like Planning ends. This will not only improve the company’s performance, but also positively affect stock prices, said Choi Min-ha, a researcher at Samsung Securities. , Quoted by Korea Timetables as said in September.

Meanwhile, Com2uS denied acting as a white knight for Lee.

“This investment was made from a neutral position, judging that SM’s current stock price is more likely to grow in the future,” Koreas said. AJU Business Daily cited says an anonymous Com2uS official.

From a business perspective, Com2uS’ investment in SM Entertainment would support the game publishers’ metaverse efforts, as the entertainment agency has an extensive portfolio of intellectual property.

SM Entertainment in July launched a metaverse content production technology company called Studio Kwangya in partnership with Los Angeles-based virtual reality concert platform AmazeVR.

