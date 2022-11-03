Has Bollywood lost the plot?

If, in today’s streaming age, audiences can watch the originals, why would they spend their money on second-hand content?

Is it possible mainstream Hindi filmmakers have lost their audience pulse, asks Deepa Gahlot.

PICTURE: Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God.

He became strictly producers to show off opening day or first weekend numbers to prove that their movie is doing well. But those numbers don’t make sense to anyone who doesn’t understand how the wheels of the film industry turn.

So it looks like a desperate publicity ploy like those bogus star ratings, when filmmakers are usually quick to scoff at reviews.

Needless to say, these numbers used in advertisements do not indicate profit or return on investment, where complex arithmetic comes into play.

So a movie might make what seems like a decent amount of money at the box office, but be a flop due to the high cost of production. It is the business of those who financed the films.

What a lay viewer can argue is why movies with major stars — who are major because fans want to see their movies as soon as they come out — have been so disappointing.

PHOTO: Rishab Shetty in kantara.

Hollywood and Southern-language films have been hot on the heels of big Bollywood cinema, and have been for quite a while. Enough for doomsday scenarios to be written about the end of Hindi cinema.

If Kannada by Rishab Shetty kantarawhich is rooted in the folklore and culture of the state, can speak to audiences all over the country (thanks to dubbing and subtitles), there is something missing in Hindi cinema: originality and an investment in good scenarios.

Recent Malayalam films have proven how powerful cinema can be made with reasonable budgets and reach its target audience.

Unfortunately, what works with pan-Indian audiences are the shows. Thus, Kerala movies have not yet been widely released in theaters, but they have developed an OTT fan following.

PICTURE: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Veda.

So many recent movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Thank God, Vikram Veda are remakes, and others like Ram Setu and brahmastra borrow from foreign films in spirit.

It’s really not necessary to try to outdo Hollywood, but to find the lost spirit that is ours.

of SS Rajamouli RRR uses all this fancy technology and tells a story that would appeal to Indians all over the country (and abroad), like its two Baahubali movies did earlier.

Which begs the question: if, in the current age of streaming, audiences can watch the originals, why would they spend their money on second-hand content?

Is it possible that mainstream Hindi filmmakers have lost their audience pulse?

PICTURE: Akshay Kumar with Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur and Smriti Srikanth in Raksha Bandhan.

Previously, Bollywood simply divided the audience into mass and class, then single screen and multiplex.

But now that everyone has such a variety of options to choose from on OTT, and going to the cinema has become an expensive proposition, audiences will only go to the cinema if they get their money’s worth.

If they get that from Hollywood films or Southern films, they don’t owe any special loyalty to Hindi cinema which, even in making films like Raksha Bandhan and shamsherawith their outdated storylines, take them for granted.

If the story is dated, then the film should be made with confidence and flair, like the current rage, the Pakistani film The legend of Maula Jatt by Bilal Lashari.

Or if a historical one is attempted, it should have the grandeur and authenticity of Mani Ratnam Ponnyyin Selvan.

IMAGE: Arbaaz Khan in Tanaav.

It is pertinent to note here that a staging of K Asif’s classic Mughal-e-Azam attracts audiences, even with high ticket prices, because the story still resonates with them. Songs and dances have always been a part of Indian films, which so many Hindi films abandon just to prove that they improve.

Even on OTT, so many major production companies copy foreign shows or make official remakes of American, European, Korean, Israeli soap operas, especially those with stars in the cast.

In the coming weeks, remakes of Fauda (as Tanaavwith Arbaaz Khan) and The good wife (same title, with Kajol) are aligned.

Still, there are stories in India worth filming and an abundance of writing talent that Bollywood should know to seek out and tap into.

However, mainstream filmmakers born and educated in urban areas relate more to Hollywood – and now Korean – films than to the literature and cinematic traditions of their own countries.

They’ve depended on star power for too long and now that it’s no longer a failsafe, Bollywood has to work harder to get its groove back.