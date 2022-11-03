Bono opens the book tour before worshiping fans at the Beacon Theater | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Bono opened his book tour Wednesday night in what he called a transgressive mood, a little guilty about appearing on stage with three musicians who were not his fellow U2 members and singing, joking and shouting his life story to thousands of adoring fans at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan.
He even performed a song in Italian, a perfectly lyrical cover of Torna a Surriento.
It’s all a bit surreal, he noted at one point. But it seems to be going well.
The 62-year-old singer, songwriter and humanitarian has described himself as an eternal boy (born Paul David Hewson) with his ‘fists in the air’, a ‘grand’ rock star and a baritone trying to be a tenor . He is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” released this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.co.uk.
Through Sunday Bloody Sunday, Where the Streets Have No Name” and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stuffy childhood home in Dublin and the grief over the untimely death of his mother Iris Hewson to the formation of the group that made him a world celebrity and his lasting marriage to Alison Stewart.
Former President Bill Clinton, Tom Hanks and U2 guitarist The Edge were among his famous admirers in the audience, who often stood up to applaud and sing along. For the 90-plus minute Stories of Surrender show, billed as an evening of words, music and mischief, Bono wore a plain black blazer, matching pants and added color with his orange-tinted glasses. He started with an account from his book about his heart surgery in 2016, but otherwise he pranced and jumped like a man who had never seen the inside of a hospital and sang songs written ages ago. decades without any meaning, he had forgotten what had inspired them.
Ticket prices were rock star level: thousands of dollars for the best seats and hundreds even for obstructed views. Compared to a U2 show, the set consisted of relatively intimate handwritten artwork on screens hanging towards the back of the stage and a few tables and chairs that Bono used as props to climb on or to simulate conversations. With warm, comedic mimicry, he recalls phone calls with Luciano Pavarotti and his appeals to Bono, Bono, Bono as the opera star recruited him to perform at a benefit show in Modena, Italy. Italy, and once showed up at the U2 studio on short notice with a camera crew.
Bono also re-enacted his many tense bar meetings with his father, who seemed to view his son’s career as some kind of failed business venture. Brendan Robert Hewson’s rough facade once unexpectedly crumbled when he met Princess Diana, an encounter Bono described as watching centuries of Irish hatred for the Royal Family “go away in eight seconds”.
One princess, and we’re even, Bono added.
He often spoke of loss, of his mother when he was a teenager and of his father in 2001. But he also described his life as a story of presence, whether of his religious faith, his wife and children, or of his band mates. After what he called the characteristic Irish response to a child’s over-the-top ambitions of pretending they don’t exist, he said he was blessed, and added that what was silence was filled, mostly, with music.
