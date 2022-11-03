Entertainment
EXPLAINED – Why are most Bollywood movies released on a Friday? Why do few filmmakers opt for a Tuesday release?
Friday outings: Several films like Phone Bhoot, Mili, Double XL and others that should be released in theaters on November 4 have one thing in common: a Friday release! Most movies in India are usually scheduled to release on a Friday. But why are most movies released on a Friday, and why not any other day of the week? In the recent past, movies have also been released on other days of the week, especially on Tuesdays – such as Thank God and Ram Setu, which begs the question – is Tuesday the new Friday? And, does a Tuesday release help a movie or prove to be detrimental?
Why are movies released on Fridays?
Earlier in October, Guinness World Records (GWR) said “Friday probably becomes the best day”. Friday remains the preferred day of the week. It’s the start of the weekend and a long-awaited getaway for most people. Does this mean that Friday remains the favorite of filmmakers to release their films?
Although one theory suggests that movies come out on Fridays to make up for office half-days, there’s more to it.
It is believed that the tendency of Bollywood films which are released on Fridays were adopted in the 1950s. One of the first films to follow the trend in India was K Asifs Mughal-E-Azam – which was released on August 5, 1960. It is the Friday release from the Hollywood movie “Gone with the Wind” that set the trend and influenced the film industry around the world. The film received huge success and box office earnings.
Moreover, the producers also believe that Friday – being a day of Goddess Lakshmi – would bring them wealth.
Is there a change in trend? Why do films also opt for a Tuesday release?
The festive release of movies is a trend that has been seen in the past. Eyeing Diwali wins, both versions – Ram Setu and Thank God had Diwali version. But why was the film released on a Tuesday after Diwali?
“The release date, especially if a film is released around a festival, is decided with the holidays in mind. In the case of Thank God and Ram Setu, both were watching the Diwali festivities and so they released Tuesday, to target the long window of non-working days,” said Ashish Kanakia, CEO of MovieMax Cinemas.
Additionally, he added, “We can’t really speak of any particular day becoming more favorable as it totally depends on the schedule. It also happened earlier when not many movies were released on weekdays for cash in the holidays.The release day in these cases totally depends on when the holidays start.Even Hollywood movies sometimes release their movies depending on the Christmas holidays.
Commenting on the same, Rajnish Ahuja, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News, said, “The main purpose of movies being released on other days compared to Fridays is that filmmakers prefer to avoid box office clashes with other movies. If a film’s opening day is on a different day than the other, there is a greater chance that it will hit a milestone in terms of distinct viewership and earn higher profits.”
“Another reason for a film to be released on a non-Friday can also coincide with an occasion such as Eid, Diwali, Christmas, etc. to maximize audience attendance,” he added.
A Tuesday release also provides a 6-day opening weekend for the film and a longer window to collect weekend revenue.
Good box office numbers bring smiles to the faces behind a project. The director, producer and studios/distributors remain the main decision makers but the decision remains subjective. A change in trend should not surprise the public in the future!
