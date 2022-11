Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t Voldemort: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Says Rowling Doesn’t Speak For Him

Just days after Ralph Fiennes defended author JK Rowling inThe New York Times, his co-star in the “Harry Potter” franchise is taking a different tack. In a new interview, Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry in the film adaptations of Rowling’s books, condemned the comments made by Rowling, who expressed increasingly outspoken transphobic views. He joins another cast memberTom Feltonwho played Draco Malfoy, distancing himself from Rowling and trying to separate the creator from the creation. Two years ago, Radcliffe published an open letter on theProject Trevorwebsite where he stated bluntly: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations which have much more expertise on this topic than Jo [Rowling] or me. Radcliffe has supported the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention among gay youth, for more than 10 years. In an interview withIndieWireRadcliffe said the reason he felt “quite like I needed to say something when I did was because, especially since ‘Potter’ ended, I’ve met so many people. ‘kids and young gay and trans people who had a tremendous amount of identification with Potter seeing them hurt that day, I was like, I wanted them to know that not everyone in the franchise felt that way. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley on the show, said in a 2020statement“I strongly support the trans community,” while Emma Watson (Hermione) voiced her support onTwitter: “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.” Fiennes, who portrayed the villainous Voldemort in the films, said in a recent interview that the criticism directed at Rowling was “disgusting, it’s appalling” and paradoxically described her as “not a lewd right-wing fascist. is just a woman saying, “I’m a woman and I feel like I’m a woman and I want to be able to say I’m a woman.” And I understand where she’s coming from. But other actors like Felton seek to distance themselves even further, downplaying Rowling’s hand in the movies. “She wasn’t part of the directing process as much as some people might think. I think I only remember seeing her once or twice on set,” said Felton, who has anew memoryout, said in an interview withThe Independentwhere he said he was “pro-choice, pro-discussion, pro-human rights in all areas and pro-love”. Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course. Radcliffe, who stars in the new “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” saidIndieWire, “I don’t think I could have looked in the mirror if I hadn’t said anything” about trans rights. As for what Rowling might think of doubling down on her position? The ‘Harry Potter’ star said, “It’s not for me to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.” Read more about this topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/11/02/daniel-radcliffe-is-no-voldemort-harry-potter-actor-assures-that-rowling-doesnt-speak-for-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos