Priyanka Chopra Drops New Image From Hollywood Movie Love Again, Announces Release Date





After a year of no-shows in theaters, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will finally be back on the big screen with her upcoming Hollywood romantic comedy Love Again. Previously titled Everything Comes Back to Me, the film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Priyanka took to Instagram and unveiled new stills from Love Again and said director Jim Strouse will feature new music by Celine Dion. Originally slated for a February 2023 release, Love Again will now open in cinemas on May 12. “#LoveAgainMovie, exclusively in theaters worldwide on May 12th! Everyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie features new music from the marvel herself Yay @samheughan we did it!!!” Priyanka wrote. According to the film’s official synopsis, Love Again follows the story of a woman who tries to get over the pain of losing the love of her life by sending romantic text messages to her old cellphone number. The number, however, is now assigned to another man, also dealing with a similar loss, and the two soon form a bond. Love Again would mark his first theatrical release after sci-fi actor The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. The actress made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Baywatch. Besides Love Again, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Russo Brothers Citadel and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The actor, who now lives mainly in Los Angeles with her pop star husband Nick Jonas, is currently in Mumbai. She is here to promote her hair care brand. She is here in red with her daughter Malti Marie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-drops-new-still-from-her-hollywood-film-love-again-announces-release-date-8246552/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos