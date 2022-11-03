Households with a single electric vehicle could consume 37% more energy per day





A wide range of load balancing solutions can quickly provide the network flexibility required to support vehicle electrification NEW YORK, November 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Governments are setting aggressive targets to ban sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and automakers have increasingly committed to net zero targets. However, little attention has been paid to the development of a smart and flexible energy system. According to a global technology watch company ABI Search, households with an electric vehicle (EV) could consume 37% more energy per day. More importantly, electric vehicles will shift peak household demand from 4-8 kWh to 11 kWh, creating new loads, shapes and peaks that were not previously considered in resource plans. Combined with the growing use of intermittent renewables, increased adoption of EVs will increase the chances of power outages during peak periods, as the available energy supply will be insufficient to meet demand. In contrast, a wide range of load balancing solutions can quickly provide the network flexibility required to support vehicle electrification. “While many regions have enough electric power to meet future demand for electric vehicles, the power supply is not always available when needed. Places like Texas, Californiaand China already face grid imbalances caused by increased electricity consumption during peak hours. California, for example, experienced an all-time high in peak power grid load in 2022, reaching 55,061 megawatts (MW). That’s 6,155 kilowatts (kW) above the average peak of the last 20 years and enough to power 4.6 million homes,” says James Hodson, Principal Analyst of Intelligent Mobility and Automotive at ABI Research. “Given these facts, OEMs, end consumers, governments, network operators, utilities, and other energy supply and distribution players must work together to enable a smooth transition from ‘ICE to Electric Vehicles.’ Since re-energizing the existing electrical infrastructure is resource intensive and time consuming, the industry is exploring alternative solutions with a faster turnaround time. Smart charging is by far the least complex and most efficient tool. Provided chargers are connected to charging operators, strategies such as dynamic power sharing the ability to control the energy available to plugged-in electric vehicles prevent sites from exceeding their maximum energy capacity and dynamic pricing the ability to influence customer behavior by changing the price per kWh based on usage can easily be deployed with significant results. When chargers and vehicles are connected to the grid, users can enroll in demand-response programs and earn energy bill rebates or other financial incentives by shifting charging time from hours of peak at off-peak hours or by allowing utilities to remotely control the time and connection rate. EVs are billed. According OVO Energyresidential flexibility can generate US$6.8 billion in cost savings for the whole system in the UK. Combining smart charging approaches with bi-directional energy flow opens up the possibility of V2G applications, in which EV batteries store excess energy during off-peak hours and become energy resources during peak hours. Business activities like New show that V2G has a clear ROI for commercial vehicle fleets, especially school buses, but the consumer segment business model is still weak. However, Go on reports that end consumers enrolled in its V2G trial earned an average of $420 per year by selling excess energy back to the grid. Other effective EV charging optimization solutions include buffer battery chargers such as ADS-TEC Energy‘s ChargeBox, energy storage, microgrids, charging hubs and interchangeable batteries like NIO‘s. “As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, reliance on electric power will also increase, and the significant increase in peak consumption is concerning. Therefore, ecosystem players must collaborate to deploy tools to balance the network and develop and adopt standards to make these tools widely available to end consumers,” concludes Hodgson. These results come from the ABI Research study Smart charging platforms for electric vehicles application analysis report. This report is part of the company report Smart mobility and automotive research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on in-depth primary interviews, Application analysis the reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and drivers for a specific technology. About ABI Research ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm that provides actionable research and strategic advice to technology leaders, innovators and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies and the workforce today. 